Delhi University To Host 97th Convocation Ceremony On February 27

The University of Delhi (DU) announced that it will conduct the convocation ceremony for graduates of 2019-20 on February 27 in a hybrid mode -- in-person and virtually. “It is notified for information to all concerned that the 97th Annual Convocation of University of Delhi is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 27 February 2021 from 10.00 a.m. onwards at Multipurpose Hall, Delhi University Sports Stadium Complex, University of Delhi, Delhi-110007. All are advised to visit the University website www.du.acin for further details and updates,” read the official notification.

97th Convocation of the University of Delhi to be held on 27th February 2021. pic.twitter.com/j7BcnmVMfV — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) January 26, 2021

The postgraduate students who completed their course in 2019-20 will be awarded degrees along with MPhil and PhD scholars who completed their course the same year.