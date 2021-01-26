  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University To Host 97th Convocation Ceremony On February 27

Delhi University To Host 97th Convocation Ceremony On February 27

The University of Delhi (DU) announced that it will conduct the convocation ceremony for graduates of 2019-20 on February 27 in a hybrid mode -- in-person and virtually.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jan 26, 2021 11:03 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Hindu College Disburses Rs 13.8 Lakh Pandemic Study Grant To 80 Students
High Court Directs Delhi University To Decide On Applications For Sports Category Admission
Delhi University's Vidya Vistar Scheme Aims Academic Cooperation With Other Varsities
DU To Allow Graded Entry Of Final Year Students For Lab, Practical Works
Delay In Declaration Of Results: DU Graduates Move High Court For Direction To Seek Admission At JNU
High Court Asks Delhi University To Provide Timeline For Results, Mark sheets And Convocation
Delhi University To Host 97th Convocation Ceremony On February 27
Delhi University To Host 97th Convocation Ceremony On February 27
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) announced that it will conduct the convocation ceremony for graduates of 2019-20 on February 27 in a hybrid mode -- in-person and virtually. “It is notified for information to all concerned that the 97th Annual Convocation of University of Delhi is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 27 February 2021 from 10.00 a.m. onwards at Multipurpose Hall, Delhi University Sports Stadium Complex, University of Delhi, Delhi-110007. All are advised to visit the University website www.du.acin for further details and updates,” read the official notification.

The postgraduate students who completed their course in 2019-20 will be awarded degrees along with MPhil and PhD scholars who completed their course the same year.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Univeristy
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Live Updates: 72nd Republic Day Celebrations Go Virtual In Schools, Colleges Amid COVID-19
Live | Live Updates: 72nd Republic Day Celebrations Go Virtual In Schools, Colleges Amid COVID-19
Republic Day 2021: Meet Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Winners
Republic Day 2021: Meet Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Winners
Padma Awards 2021: 26 People Awarded for Literature And Education
Padma Awards 2021: 26 People Awarded for Literature And Education
AP EAMCET 2020 Second Phase Seat Allotment Result Released At Apeamcet.nic.in
AP EAMCET 2020 Second Phase Seat Allotment Result Released At Apeamcet.nic.in
Maharashtra, Punjab, Manipur To Reopen Schools From January 27
Maharashtra, Punjab, Manipur To Reopen Schools From January 27
.......................... Advertisement ..........................