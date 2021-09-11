Delhi University Honours Eminent Alumni In Delayed Foundation Day Celebrations

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons The university had announced that it would felicitate its alumni, including Kiren Rijiju, for achieving distinction in their fields

Delhi University honoured its distinguished alumni, including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, on the occasion of its 99th Foundation Day on Saturday. The university's Foundation Day falls on May 1 but the event could not be held at the time this year due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in April-May.

The university had announced that it would felicitate its alumni, including Kiren Rijiju, for achieving distinction in their fields.

The others on the list were Ali, former Puducherry lieutenant governor and IPS officer Kiran Bedi, Higher Education Secretary in the Ministry of Education Amit Khare, the prime minister's Principal Secretary P K Mishra, Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Indrajeet Mahanty and Uttar Pradesh State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar.

Amit Khare, who attended the event, said it was for the first time that he was entering the Viceregal Lodge, despite studying at the St Stephen's College located adjacent to the university. He said in May, the university had consulted him on holding the event but he had advised them against owing to the Covid situation and the fact that it was not the time to hold a celebration.

The higher education secretary also said that there have been concerns raised over the university implementing the National Education Policy from 2022-23 and the four year undergraduate programme.

He said the three year programme and the four year undergraduate programme will run simultaneously and students will have the option to exit at the third year if they wish to pursue MBA or take up a job.

Amit Khare said the four year undergraduate course was more modular as compared to the last time it was implemented.

Imtiaz Ali called the university the beating heart of India and said that it helps one become individualistic and at the same time, be congenial and work in the outside world.

He recalled the time when the Hindu College's dramatics society was set up and remembered his principal who was instrumental in the initiative. The filmmaker said at that time, the concept of nukkad nataks was coming up and he performed many street plays.

Professor P C Joshi, the acting vice-chancellor of Delhi University, spoke about the various initiatives taken by the university. He also spoke about the university implementing the National Education Policy from the 2022-23 academic session.

"We have entered the centennial year and in its almost hundred years of existence, the University has built a legacy through the hard work and sweat of numerous generations," Prof Joshi said.

"The university started with a humble beginning of just three colleges namely St. Stephen's College, Hindu college and Zakir Husan college. At present, it has as many as 91 colleges, 16 faculties, 20 centres and 86 departments. It caters to over 6.4 lakhs students, making it one of the biggest universities in India. The vast array of over 500 programmes run by the University right from African Studies to Biomedical Sciences shows the impressive expanse of knowledge creation and dissemination," he said.