Delhi University To Hold Mock Open Book Exams From July 4

Delhi University has released the schedule for the mock tests ahead of the open book exams. Students can appear in any one paper between July 4 and July 8 to get accustomed to the examination process.

New Delhi:

The Delhi University, or DU, will conduct mock tests for the online open-book exams from July 4 to July 8 for 15 papers. Regular, non collegiate women's education board (NCWEB) and school of open learning (SOL) students of final-semester or final-year undergraduate and postgraduate courses can take the mock tests as per schedule in any of the papers. On Saturday, DU postponed the online open book exams that were to start from July 1 by 10 days.

The mock tests ahead of the DU open book exams are meant to help students appearing for the final exams to get accustomed to the examination process including downloading of question papers, writing the answers, scanning of the answer sheets and uploading the answer sheets on the portal, says the Delhi University statement.


As per the schedule, the mock tests will be held for a duration of two hours only and one hour will be provided for downloading of question papers, and scanning and uploading the answer sheets. However, the physically challenged students will be provided with five hours’ time.

“This is based on a one-time measure for the academic session 2019-2020 for final year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Question papers as given for Mock Test are indicative for practice and based on procedural steps required for appearing in examination only”, it added.

