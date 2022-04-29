DU to organise inaugural ceremony for centenary celebrations

The University of Delhi (DU) will hold the inaugural ceremony for the centenary celebrations on May 1. As part of the inaugural ceremony of the centenary celebration, Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, will release a commemorative coin of Rs 100 and a stamp. Also the Vice President will release a Commemorative Centenary Volume, a pictorial representation of the historical journey of the university; University of Delhi: A Glimpse - a reservoir of the historical landmarks achieved by the university and a brief account of recent initiatives and centenary plans; and the Undergraduate Curricular Framework (UGCF) 2022 in Hindi and Sanskrit. The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the guest of honor.

“The seed of University of Delhi was sown in response to the need to have a University in the new capital Delhi; and by an Act of the then Central Legislative Assembly – The Delhi University Act, 1922- the University was incorporated in 1922,” said an official statement from DU.

“This premier seat of teaching learning and research of this country, which started with just three colleges, 750 students, eight departments and two Faculties has flourished to 90 colleges, with over six lakhs students, 86 departments, 16 faculties, 25 centres and four institutes, and is completing 100 years on May 1, 2022 in its pursuit of spreading knowledge, shaping the youth, raising social consciousness, innovating and thus contributing to nation building,” it said.

Mr Naidu will also launch the Centenary Website, which will serve as a digital journey down the memory lane, and felicitate Kratika Khinchi, a student of Gargi College, who designed the Centenary Logo, the DU statement added. The inauguration ceremony shall also unveil a hundred seconds documentary on the life of the University.