  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University Forms Panel For Central Universities Common Entrance Test

Delhi University Forms Panel For Central Universities Common Entrance Test

The committee is headed by DU Registrar Vikas Gupta with Dean (Examinations) DS Rawat serving as its convenor

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 6, 2022 12:30 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Fill Vacant Seats In LLB Course: High Court Tells Delhi University
Centre Says No To One-Time Absorption Of Delhi University Ad-Hoc Teachers
DUTA Chief Starts Online Plea Seeking President's Intervention In Absorption Of Ad-Hoc Professors
Delhi University Forms 4-Member Panel To Look Into Admissions For 2022-23
DU Issues Notification To Discontinue MPhil From Next Academic Session
Delhi University's Draft Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 Draws Mixed Reactions From Teachers
Delhi University Forms Panel For Central Universities Common Entrance Test
The committee is headed by DU Registrar Vikas Gupta with Dean (Examinations) DS Rawat serving as its convenor
Image credit: FILE
New Delhi:

The Delhi University (DU) has formed an eight-member NTA Coordination Committee for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET), according to a notification. The committee is headed by DU Registrar Vikas Gupta with Dean (Examinations) DS Rawat serving as its convenor.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

Professors Haneet Gandhi, Dean (Admissions), Sanjeev Singh, Joint Dean(Admissions), Ajay Jaiswal, Joint Dean (Admissions), Pankaj Arora, Dean, Students' Welfare, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa college principal Jaswinder Singh and Admission Branch official OP Sharma are the other members of the panel. Sharma is the-member secretary of the committee. This year, admissions to the university will be done through the CUCET. The committee has been named as the NTA (National Testing Agency) Coordination Committee.

The NTA has been assigned the task of conducting the CUCET for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Till last year, the admissions were done on the basis of cut-off marks for a majority of the undergraduate courses, while for postgraduate courses, there were entrance exams.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi University of Delhi Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
GATE 2022 LIVE: Check Paper Analysis, Candidates' Reactions
GATE 2022 LIVE: Check Paper Analysis, Candidates' Reactions
GATE 2022 Day 2 LIVE: Forenoon Session Concludes, Check Paper Analysis
Live | GATE 2022 Day 2 LIVE: Forenoon Session Concludes, Check Paper Analysis
CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: Know When 10th, 12th Results To Be Announced; Direct Link, Websites
Live | CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: Know When 10th, 12th Results To Be Announced; Direct Link, Websites
ICSE, ISC Results 2021 On February 7: How To Download 10th, 12th Scorecards
ICSE, ISC Results 2021 On February 7: How To Download 10th, 12th Scorecards
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE: Release Date And Time Updates, How To Download Score card
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE: Release Date And Time Updates, How To Download Score card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................