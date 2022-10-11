Delhi University Forms Committee To Resolve Seat Allocation, Admission-Related Issues

Delhi University UG Admission 2022

Delhi University on Tuesday constituted a nine-member committee to resolve issues related to seat allocation and admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. In a notification, Registrar Vikas Gupta said the committee, headed by Professor Ranjeet Behra of the Department of Sanskrit, has been formed for the smooth conduct of the admission process at the Delhi University (DU). The university began the admission process for undergraduate courses for the academic year 2022-23 last month.

Admission through the Common Seat Allocation System is being conducted in three phases -- submission of the CSAS 2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission. "A Central Admission Grievance Redressal Committee (CAGRC) for admission to Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes has been constituted with the faculty members for the Academic Session 2022-23 for smooth conduct of admission process of the University," the notification said.

Besides Mr Behra, the committee also includes Bhupesh Rathore, Law Centre-2; Ruchika Ramakrishnan, Shyam Lal College; Manju Kumari Saroj, Gargi College; Jasmeet Kaur, Mata Sundri College; M. Khyothonglo Humtsoe, Cluster Innovation Centre; Renu Yadav, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College; Laishram Rajender Kumar Singh, ACBR; and Mahender Kumar-Meena, Shivaji College. The members of the committee will perform their duties at the Admission Branch of the university twice a week and will be treated on university duty.

Besides, the central committee, each constituent college of DU will also establish a committee to address grievances that arise during the admission process. In case any candidate has any grievance related to admissions, he/she should first approach the Grievance Redressal Committee of the concerned college. "If the grievance is not resolved within a reasonable time by the college, the candidate may approach the Central Grievance Redressal Committee of Delhi University," an official said.

If a grievance is found relevant and genuine, and if seats in a specific programme plus college combination have been filled, then such a candidate will be offered a supernumerary seat, the official informed. "The decision(s) by the concerned authorities with regard to grievances shall be final and binding," he added.

