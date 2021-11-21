Delhi University First Semester Undergraduate Classes From Tomorrow

First semester exams for UG students will take place between March 21 and April 4 next year

Classes for the fresh batch of undergraduate students at the University of Delhi will begin tomorrow, November 22 and for postgraduate students, classes will start on December 1, as per the 2021-22 academic calendar released by the university earlier this month.

The preparatory break, as per the academic calendar, will be from March 11 to March 20, 2022.

Classes for the second semester will start on April 7, and final exams will be held from August 5 to August 22, 2022. The next academic session for the UG students will begin on August 26, 2022.

For PG students, first semester exams will be held from March 30 to April 12, 2022. The preparatory break and practical exams will be between March 20 and March 29, 2022.

Classes for the second semester will start from April 16, and semester 2 final exams are scheduled for August 21 and August 25 next year.

Delhi university 2021-22 admission process is going on. Over 68,000 students have taken admission to undergraduate courses.

DU PG admission 2021 first merit list was released on November 17 and the admission facility will be closed today, November 21. DU will release two more merit lists for postgraduate admission.