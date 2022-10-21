Delhi University First List: Over 71,000 Students Accept Seat Allocated In CSAS Round 1

Image credit: shutterstock.com DU first merit list seat acceptance window will be closed on October 24

DU UG Admissions 2022: As Delhi University has extended the last date for seat acceptance for undergraduate courses in the first merit list, over 71,000 students (71,741) have accepted their allotted college and course. DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said that the total seat allocations is 80,164 and admission is under process for 54,395 students.

According to DU, the seat acceptance window will be closed on October 22, the colleges have to verify and approve the online applications till October 23. The last date to pay the DU admission fee is October 24 till 5 PM. "The candidates who have been allocated a seat in CSAS round 1 must accept allocation through dashboard. Henceforth, on receiving the approval from college principal, they must proceed to pay the fee to confirm admission," DU notification mentioned. ALSO READ | "Sleepless Nights": Students On Delhi University's New Seat System

The CSAS round two process will be held from October 25 to 27. "Other candidates who have been allotted seat in first round of CSAS shall be considered for CSAS 2nd round subject to availability of seats and allocation policy," DU release read. READ MORE | Miranda House Best College In The Country; Here's List Of Top DU Colleges

The CSAS second and third merit lists will be released on October 30 and November 10, DU spot allocation list will be issued on November 22, 2022.