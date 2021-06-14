  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University First List Cut-Off Marks For Science From Last Year

Delhi University First List Cut-Off Marks For Science From Last Year

DU Admission 2021: Now that the Class 12th board exams in most states have been cancelled and boards deciding on the evaluation criteria to announce the results, attention will likely turn to admission to colleges soon.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 14, 2021 6:33 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

DU Admission Begins Soon; Science Closing Cut-Offs From Last Year
DUTA Seeks Setting Up Of Oxygen Plant To Prepare For Possible Third Covid Wave
DU Extends Term Of Governing Bodies Of 28 Colleges By Three Months
DU Asks Telegram To Discontinue Group Formed To Help Students In OBE Exam
Without Class 12 Board Exams, Here's How DU, JNU, Jamia Will Admit UG Students
DU Admission 2021 Begins From Mid-July; Here’s How Students Will Be Admitted
Delhi University First List Cut-Off Marks For Science From Last Year
DU Science opening cut-off marks 2020
New Delhi:

Now that the Class 12th board exams in most states including those of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have been cancelled and boards deciding on the evaluation criteria to announce the results, attention will likely turn to admission to colleges soon. The University of Delhi (DU) is expected to start the undergraduate (UG) admission process from mid-July. The application process, like last year, will be held online amid the Covid crisis.

Recommended:  Use DU College Predictor to Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage  CLICK HERE

Every year, the DU affiliated colleges announce cut-offs for various programmes and students meeting the cut-off apply to the respective colleges. The DU cut-off marks are the mimimum percentage of marks required by the students in the Class 12 board exams for securing a seat in the university.

While at Hindu College, last year, the opening DU cut-off marks crossed 99 per cent in three BSc (Hons) courses -- Mathematics, Physics and Statistics, the opening cut-off marks at Lady Sri Ram College for BSc (Hons) Mathematics was 97.25 per cent and for admission to BSc (Hons) Statistics, it was 99.75 per cent.

Opening Cut-Offs From Last Year

Colleges

Programmes

Cut-Off

Hansraj College

Mathematics

96.75 per cent

Physics

98.33 per cent

Chemistry

97 per cent

Kirorimal College

Physics

97.66 per cent

Statistics

98.25 per cent

Chemistry

97 per cent

Mathematics

97 per cent

Lady Shri Ram College for Women

Statistics

99.75 per cent

Mathematics

97.25 per cent

Hindu College

Chemistry

98.33 per cent

Statistics

99.25 per cent

Physics

99.33 per cent

Mathematics

99 per cent

Miranda House

Chemistry

97.33 per cent

Mathematics

98.75 per cent

Physics

98 per cent

Ramjas College

Chemistry

98 per cent

Mathematics

97 per cent

Physics

98 per cent

Following the cancellation of Class 12th board exams across several boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), the DU UG admission process might be altered this year. The university might conduct the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) to admit students to the UG programmes or consider the pass percentage of 12th board exams.

DU officials, however, said that discussions will be held with the admission committee and the academic council of the university to finalise the process of admission to UG courses. On June 2, the acting Vice Chancellor PC Joshi said that Delhi University will adjust its admission process to the extraordinary situation without compromising on merit, and added that the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) can be a good method.

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi Admission Delhi University cut off list
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
School Reopening LIVE Updates: Know When Schools Will Reopen In Different States
Live | School Reopening LIVE Updates: Know When Schools Will Reopen In Different States
IGNOU Extends June TEE 2021 Exam Form, Assignment Submission Deadline
IGNOU Extends June TEE 2021 Exam Form, Assignment Submission Deadline
IIT Mandi Researchers Find How Intake Of Excess Sugar Causes Liver Disease
IIT Mandi Researchers Find How Intake Of Excess Sugar Causes Liver Disease
NEET 2021: List Of Students’ Most Desired Medical Colleges In India
NEET 2021: List Of Students’ Most Desired Medical Colleges In India
IIT Guwahati Team Paves Way For Better Water Management Policies In India
IIT Guwahati Team Paves Way For Better Water Management Policies In India
.......................... Advertisement ..........................