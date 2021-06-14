Delhi University First List Cut-Off Marks For Science From Last Year

DU Science opening cut-off marks 2020

Now that the Class 12th board exams in most states including those of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have been cancelled and boards deciding on the evaluation criteria to announce the results, attention will likely turn to admission to colleges soon. The University of Delhi (DU) is expected to start the undergraduate (UG) admission process from mid-July. The application process, like last year, will be held online amid the Covid crisis.

Recommended: Use DU College Predictor to Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage CLICK HERE

Every year, the DU affiliated colleges announce cut-offs for various programmes and students meeting the cut-off apply to the respective colleges. The DU cut-off marks are the mimimum percentage of marks required by the students in the Class 12 board exams for securing a seat in the university.

While at Hindu College, last year, the opening DU cut-off marks crossed 99 per cent in three BSc (Hons) courses -- Mathematics, Physics and Statistics, the opening cut-off marks at Lady Sri Ram College for BSc (Hons) Mathematics was 97.25 per cent and for admission to BSc (Hons) Statistics, it was 99.75 per cent.

Opening Cut-Offs From Last Year

Colleges Programmes Cut-Off Hansraj College Mathematics 96.75 per cent Physics 98.33 per cent Chemistry 97 per cent Kirorimal College Physics 97.66 per cent Statistics 98.25 per cent Chemistry 97 per cent Mathematics 97 per cent Lady Shri Ram College for Women Statistics 99.75 per cent Mathematics 97.25 per cent Hindu College Chemistry 98.33 per cent Statistics 99.25 per cent Physics 99.33 per cent Mathematics 99 per cent Miranda House Chemistry 97.33 per cent Mathematics 98.75 per cent Physics 98 per cent Ramjas College Chemistry 98 per cent Mathematics 97 per cent Physics 98 per cent

Following the cancellation of Class 12th board exams across several boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), the DU UG admission process might be altered this year. The university might conduct the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) to admit students to the UG programmes or consider the pass percentage of 12th board exams.

DU officials, however, said that discussions will be held with the admission committee and the academic council of the university to finalise the process of admission to UG courses. On June 2, the acting Vice Chancellor PC Joshi said that Delhi University will adjust its admission process to the extraordinary situation without compromising on merit, and added that the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) can be a good method.