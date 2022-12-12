Delhi University Financial Support Scheme 2022 Registration Ends Today
The University of Delhi will close the Financial Support Scheme (FSS) 2022 registrations today, December 12. Economically weak students enrolled in university's undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes can apply on the official website -- du.ac.in. Candidates are required to download and submit the application form at their respective departments, institutions or centres till December 12 (4 pm).
The students who are enrolled in DU's full-time courses are eligible for the fee waiver scheme. Students with ER or arrears in their previous examination papers are not eligible for the FSS scheme. Students with family annual income less than Rs 4 lakh will get up to 100 per cent of fee relaxation while the students with family income between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 8 lakh, will get a waiver up to 50 per cent under the scheme.
DU FSS Application Form 2022: How to apply
- Visit the official website-- du.ac.in
- On the homepage, go to the 'Dean of Students’ Welfare' tab
- Now click on the Financial Support Scheme link
- Download the application form and fill in the required details
- Attach the required documents and submit the application at respective colleges.
DU FSS Application Form 2022: List Of Documents Required
- Annual family income certificate for the last financial year in the standard format
- Copy of ITR of parents, wherever applicable
- Copies of mark sheet of the last exam passed.
- Copy of bonafide student certificate in Degree/Postgraduate degree course
- Copy of Fee Receipt mentioning the amount under different heads separately.
- Copy of Bank Pass Book showing the student’s name, Account number, IFSC code and Photograph pasted at the appropriate place.