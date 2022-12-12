Delhi University Financial Support Scheme 2022 Registration Ends Today

DU will close Financial Support Scheme 2022 registrations today

The University of Delhi will close the Financial Support Scheme (FSS) 2022 registrations today, December 12. Economically weak students enrolled in university's undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes can apply on the official website -- du.ac.in. Candidates are required to download and submit the application form at their respective departments, institutions or centres till December 12 (4 pm).

The students who are enrolled in DU's full-time courses are eligible for the fee waiver scheme. Students with ER or arrears in their previous examination papers are not eligible for the FSS scheme. Students with family annual income less than Rs 4 lakh will get up to 100 per cent of fee relaxation while the students with family income between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 8 lakh, will get a waiver up to 50 per cent under the scheme.

DU FSS Application Form 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website-- du.ac.in

On the homepage, go to the 'Dean of Students’ Welfare' tab

Now click on the Financial Support Scheme link

Download the application form and fill in the required details

Attach the required documents and submit the application at respective colleges.

DU FSS Application Form 2022: List Of Documents Required