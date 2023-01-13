Delhi University Financial Support Scheme 2022 Application Deadline Extended Till January 31

Image credit: Shutterstock Delhi University Financial Support Scheme 2022

Delhi University has extended the last date to submit the application form for Financial Support Scheme (FSS). Candidates can now submit the application form till January 31, 2023. Candidates will be able to apply for the scheme through the official website of DU- du.ac.in.

A full-time bonafide student of the University of Delhi belonging to an economically weak section is eligible to apply for the Financial Support Scheme. Students with Essential Repeat (ER) or arrears of previous exams are not eligible to apply for the scheme.

The university stated, “The scheme offers a fee waiver to economically weaker students in line with the Government's motto "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas". The fee waiver under the scheme will include all components of fee paid by students except examination fee and hostel fee. UG, PG students admitted in the colleges are not eligible for this scheme".

Candidates whose family income is less than Rs 4 lakh will be awarded a 100 per cent fee waiver, while those who fall under category 2 with family income between Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh will get a 50 per cent fee waiver.

While filling out the online application form, candidates need to submit the annual family income certificate for the last financial year in the standard format, a copy of the Income Tax Return (ITR) of parents (wherever applicable), copies of the mark sheet of the last exam passed, copy of bonafide student certificate in degree or postgraduate degree course, copy of fee receipt mentioning the amount under different heads separately and copy of bank passbook.