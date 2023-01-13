  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University Financial Support Scheme 2022 Application Deadline Extended Till January 31

Delhi University Financial Support Scheme 2022 Application Deadline Extended Till January 31

Under the DU Financial Support Scheme 2022, students whose family income is less than Rs 4 lakh will be awarded a 100 per cent fee waiver.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Jan 13, 2023 11:26 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

DU Principals' Body Accuses Kejriwal Government Of Delaying Release Of Funds To State-Funded Colleges
Delhi University Celebrates World Hindi Day, Promotes Hindi Language
Delhi High Court Refuses To Permit DU Aspirants To Interchange Course, Seats
Members of Delhi University's Statutory Bodies Write To Vice-Chancellor Over Issue Of Governing Bodies
Launch Of New Academic Courses, Agreements With Foreign Universities: DU VC Shares Achievements Made In 2022
DU Admission 2022: 7 Per Cent Seats Remain Vacant Across Delhi University Colleges
Delhi University Financial Support Scheme 2022 Application Deadline Extended Till January 31
Delhi University Financial Support Scheme 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Delhi University has extended the last date to submit the application form for Financial Support Scheme (FSS). Candidates can now submit the application form till January 31, 2023. Candidates will be able to apply for the scheme through the official website of DU- du.ac.in.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

A full-time bonafide student of the University of Delhi belonging to an economically weak section is eligible to apply for the Financial Support Scheme. Students with Essential Repeat (ER) or arrears of previous exams are not eligible to apply for the scheme.

The university stated, “The scheme offers a fee waiver to economically weaker students in line with the Government's motto "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas". The fee waiver under the scheme will include all components of fee paid by students except examination fee and hostel fee. UG, PG students admitted in the colleges are not eligible for this scheme".

Candidates whose family income is less than Rs 4 lakh will be awarded a 100 per cent fee waiver, while those who fall under category 2 with family income between Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh will get a 50 per cent fee waiver.

While filling out the online application form, candidates need to submit the annual family income certificate for the last financial year in the standard format, a copy of the Income Tax Return (ITR) of parents (wherever applicable), copies of the mark sheet of the last exam passed, copy of bonafide student certificate in degree or postgraduate degree course, copy of fee receipt mentioning the amount under different heads separately and copy of bank passbook.

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UCEED, CEED 2023 Admit Card Out; Direct Link
UCEED, CEED 2023 Admit Card Out; Direct Link
IIT Bombay Appointed For Road Work Consultancy, Auditing By Thane Municipal Corporation
IIT Bombay Appointed For Road Work Consultancy, Auditing By Thane Municipal Corporation
Uttarakhand To Bring Stricter Law To Prevent Use Of Unfair Means In Examinations
Uttarakhand To Bring Stricter Law To Prevent Use Of Unfair Means In Examinations
High Court Asks Delhi Government To File SOP On Installation Of CCTV Cameras In School Classrooms
High Court Asks Delhi Government To File SOP On Installation Of CCTV Cameras In School Classrooms
JMI Placement 2023: Students Receive International Offer Of Rs 25 Lakhs
JMI Placement 2023: Students Receive International Offer Of Rs 25 Lakhs
.......................... Advertisement ..........................