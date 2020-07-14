Delhi University Final Year UG Exams From August 10

Delhi University will conduct final year undergraduate or UG online exams from August 10 to August 31, the central university informed the Delhi High Court today. The examinations will be held in online Open Book Examinations (OBE) format. Keeping in view of the current COVID-19 situation, the university has also told the court that students left out in online exams will be given another chance to appear in physical exams in September.

While the university initially informed that it has decided to conduct the exams from August 17 and will conclude on September 8, a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad, according to news agency PTI, asked them to reconsider the schedule and compress it as the final year students are supposed to pass and join other courses in India or abroad and their career prospects are at involved.

The Delhi University has also informed the court its decision to start the first phase of mock tests from July 27, instead of July 31 and the second phase of mock tests will commence from August 1 instead of August 4.

On July 9, the court directed Delhi University to file an affidavit detailing the schedule of final year undergraduate exams which have been postponed from July 10 to beyond August 15 in view of persisting COVID-19 pandemic.

The high court also asked the varsity to explain in the affidavit as to how it proposes to conduct exams -- online, off-line or both modes, besides the complete date sheet, providing clarity to students.

It asked the varsity to mull over the schedule given by the UGC and come back with a firm date sheet and examination schedule.

The court was also critical of the way mock exams were conducted by the DU and referred to technical glitches during the tests.

Delhi Government has on July 11 cancelled all upcoming semester and final exams of state universities. Manish Sisodia, Delhi Education Minister, held a press conference and said that conducting examinations for a semester for which classes were not held is difficult.

(With PTI inputs)