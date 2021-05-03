DU final-term exams will now begin on June 1. The date sheet will be released at exam.du.ac.in

Delhi University (DU) has postponed examinations of final-year students, which were scheduled to begin on May 15, in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases across the nation. As per the official notification, the examination will now take place from June 1, the date sheet for which will be released soon.

“It is hereby notified for information of all the concerned that final semester/annual examinations May/June 2021 to be commenced from 15 May, 2021 are hereby postponed by two weeks and the same shall start from 1 June, 2021,” Delhi University said

“Accordingly, all the Date Sheets released for commencement of examinations from 15" May, 2021 are hereby stands withdrawn. The new date sheets shall be released in due course of time and shall be available on the website of the University of Delhi,” it added.

Fresh date sheet of exams to be issued... read notification here below... pic.twitter.com/TqiJZIPDKz — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) May 3, 2021

The revised, complete date sheet for final year exams will be available on DU’s exam portal, exam.du.ac.in.

Several students and teachers of Delhi University had earlier raised concerns regarding the conduct of exams amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) had previously written to the Vice-Chancellor, stating that students and teachers are not mentally and physically prepared to continue teaching-learning and called for cancellation of exams and suspension of classes.