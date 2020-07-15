DU Final Exams from August 10, Mock Tests From July 27

The Delhi University, or DU, will conduct the final-year and end-semester exams for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students of the university in online open-book-examination format. The exams are scheduled to be held between August 10 and August 31, 2020. The date-sheets for the UG courses will be available in the DU website on July 16 and for the PG and professional courses, the date-sheets will be made available from July 22.

A DU statement issued in this regard said: “Students of regular colleges and NCWEB who have not submitted their examination forms are advised to submit their examination forms directly on the portal (http://obe.du.ac.in) latest by 24.07.2020. The students of SOL may update their examination forms at solobe.du.ac.in.”

DU Open Book Exams: Students Who Miss

The university will provide an additional opportunity for the students who miss the exams in OBE mode scheduled from August 10 to August 31 as a one-time measure. These additional exams will be held after September 15. The details of exam schedules and other information will be provided later.

DU Open Book Exams: Mock Tests

To accustom the students with the online open-book exams, mock tests will be held ahead of the scheduled final exams in two phases. The first phase will be between July 27 and July 29 while the second phase pof mock tests will be held from August 1 to August 4.

DU Exams And Physically Challenged Students

The examination authority has provided an option for the students under physically challenged category including visually-impaired students to appear for the exams again to improve their grades.