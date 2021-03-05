Delhi University Features In QS Subject Ranking 2021

Twenty subjects offered by the Delhi University have been included in the ‘QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021’. In the Social Sciences and Management subjects, DU has secured 208th position by coming at the top among Indian institutions.In the subjects of Arts and Humanities and Life Sciences and Medicines, the University of Delhi has secured 2nd position among Indian institutions. In arts and Humanities, DU secured 252nd position while in Life Sciences and Medicine it is between 401-450. In the category of natural sciences, DU has secured 7th position.

Read More|| QS World University Rankings: 12 Indian Institutions Secure Top 100 Position

In the Arts and Humanities stream, Modern Languages and Philosophy have received top positions in India between 101-150 ranks. History and English language and Literature has secured 2nd position among Indian institutions by falling within the bracket of 151-200 ranking.In Linguistics, the Delhi University occupied 1st position among Indian Universities and within 151-200 globally.

In the field of Engineering and Technology, Electrical and Electronic Engineering has been ranked between 410 and 500,Mechanical Engineering between 401 and 500 and Computer Science and Information Systems between 351 and 400.

In terms of the subject-wise ranking, Agriculture and Forestry is ranked between 201 and 250 with second position in India, Biological Sciences is ranked between 251 and 300 with third position in India and Medicines is ranked between 351 and 400 with 4th position in India.

In Natural Sciences, Geography has been ranked between 151 and 200 and received 2nd position in India. Environmental Studies with QS ranking of 351-400 received 5th position in India and Physics and Astronomy with 201-251 QS world ranking received 8th position in India and the 400).

Chemistry (QS rank 351) and Mathematics (QS rank 315400) are at the 10th position in India.

Earlier on March 4, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ expressed his happiness and congratulated the 12 Indian institutions on securing a position in the top 100.

Three Indian Institutes of Technology have entered the group of the top-100 engineering institutes with IIT Bombay grabbing the top position in the Engineering and Technology category. IIT Bombay has secured the 49th position, IIT Delhi is at 54th spot, and IIT Madras is at 94th in the same category.

MIT, USA has maintained its first position in the list.