Delhi University has extended summer vacation till July 31

Delhi University has extended its summer vacation from July 1 to July 31, 2020. The decision comes immediately after Home Ministry's guidelines for Unlock 2 which stated that schools and colleges across country will remain closed till July 31. Earlier, the University had announced summer vacation till June 30.

The Home Ministry guideline is based on feedback received from States and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments. Educational institutes have to continue classes through online or distance learning mode.

Delhi University, which had scheduled its end-semester exams from July 1, has postponed the exams for 10 days and will notify revised dates on July 3.

The University has received resistance on conducting online Open Book Exams instead of classroom exams from both students and teachers' community.

Meanwhile, the University, to help students get accustomed to the examination process, will hold mock open book exams from July 4. The schedule for mock open book exam is available on University's website.

The University has also begun admission process for UG, PG and Research courses. The last date to apply online on DU admission portal is July 4.