The University of Delhi has extended the seat acceptance deadline against the first allocation list of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). According to DU, the candidates can accept the allocated seat till October 22 and the last date of admission fee payment is October 24 till 5 PM. The colleges can verify and approve the online applications till October 23.

"The candidates who have been allocated a seat in CSAS round 1 must accept allocation through dashboard. Henceforth, on receiving the approval from college principal, they must proceed to pay the fee to confirm admission," DU notification mentioned. ALSO READ | "Sleepless Nights": Students On Delhi University's New Seat System

The CSAS round two process will commence from October 25 for candidates who have been granted admission and paid the fees. The window for upgrade/ re-ordering the higher preferences for second round will be available till October 27 (4:59 PM). "Other candidates who have been allotted seat in first round of CSAS shall be considered for CSAS 2nd round subject to availability of seats and allocation policy," the DU release read. READ MORE | Miranda House Best College In The Country; Here's List Of Top DU Colleges

Delhi University earlier informed that over 60,863 candidates had accepted seats allocated to them by 7 pm on Thursday, October 20. “We are expecting all 70,000 seats to be filled in the first list itself. This would mean the entire process will be completed by October 24,” DU Registrar Vikas Gupta told PTI.

DU will release the CSAS second and third merit lists October 30 and November 10 respectively, followed by a DU spot allocation list on November 22, 2022.