Delhi University Extends Registration Deadline For DU PG Admission 2022; Check Details

DU PG admission 2022 registration deadline extended

DU PG Admission 2022: The Delhi University (DU) has extended the registration deadline for postgraduate (PG) admission 2022. The last date to apply for DU PG admission 2022 is now June 10. Candidates can apply for PG courses at Delhi University through the official website- pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

“It is hereby notified that the date of registration for Postgraduate admission has been extended upto 10.06.2022 (June 10, 2022). This is issued with the approval of the Competent Authority,” the DU said in official notification.

Last date of registration for PG admissions has been extended upto 10 June , 2022.#DUAdmissions pic.twitter.com/NKT68hwSvL — DUSU (@DUSUofficial) May 14, 2022

To apply for DU PG courses, candidates belonging to the general, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 750, while the registration fee for the students belonging to the SC and ST, and PwBD categories is Rs 300.

Candidates who want to apply for the postgraduate diploma in cyber security and law (PGDSL) programme will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2,000. While, those belonging to SC, ST, and PwBD categories will have to pay Rs 1,500.

DU PG Admission 2022: How To Apply