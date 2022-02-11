Delhi University Executive Council Meeting Today To Discuss Undergraduate Curriculum Framework

Image credit: PTI/ FILE Delhi University Executive Council meeting will be held on February 11

The Delhi University’s Executive Council (EC) will meet on Friday, February 11 to discuss its draft undergraduate curriculum framework (UGCF). The UGCF was earlier passed at an Academic Council (AC) meeting of the university held on Wednesday. "The Council resolved and accepted the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 based on National Education Policy 2020 (Annexure-1) with minor suggestions to be implemented from the Academic Session 2022-2023 and recommended to the Executive Council for approval in supersession as the UGCF 2022 covers all the aspects referred in the above resolution of the Academic Council meeting dated August 24," DU release mentioned.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

Earlier, in the Academic Council (AC) meeting on Wednesday, eleven members gave a dissent note against the framework, saying the UGCF 2022 must be sent for a discussion to all statutory bodies such as the committees of courses, staff councils and faculties, before taking it to the AC.

The university has approved the implementation of the NEP and the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) from 2022-23. Noting that the fixing of the academic year 2022-23 as the year of implementation of NEP 2020 is "baseless", the dissenting members said the scheme is "so faulty" that in a year's time, this is the fourth model of the FYUP placed by the university for discussions.

They said the UGCF does not follow the framework as stipulated by the draft National Higher Education Qualifications Framework (NHEQF) on which the University Grants Commission (UGC) is seeking feedback.

The note advised the university to compile the concerns raised in the statutory bodies on NEP recommendations, including on the UGCF, and send it to the UGC as feedback on the NHEQF.

"The current batch of Class 12 students had enough of instability in terms of their crucial years getting affected by the (COVID-19) pandemic. It will not be fair to force rushed exercises of CUCET and FYUP on them. For once, the University of Delhi should be spared from these experiments," it said.

- With PTI Inputs