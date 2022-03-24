  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University Executive Council To Meet Friday; Admissions Based On CUET On Agenda

Delhi University Executive Council To Meet Friday; Admissions Based On CUET On Agenda

Delhi University's executive council is scheduled to meet on Friday to discuss admissions based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores and load from HEFA

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 24, 2022 12:19 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Bharathiar University Signs A Pact With International Skill Development Corporation
IIT Hyderabad Announces MTech Programme In Techno-Entrepreneurship
Randeep Guleria Gets Three-Month Extension As AIIMS Director
Madhya Pradesh: Students Create Ruckus On Not Receiving Degrees From Governor
Admissions To Four New Medical Colleges In Rajasthan Likely To Start From New Session: Official
BHU Researcher Gurvachan Singh Bags Indian Council Of Medical Research “Young Scientist Fellow” Award
Delhi University Executive Council To Meet Friday; Admissions Based On CUET On Agenda
Delhi University's executive council is scheduled to meet on Friday
New Delhi:

The Delhi University's executive council is scheduled to meet on Friday to discuss a host of issues, including a Rs 1,000 crore loan from HEFA and admissions solely based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. The university's academic council, in its meeting held on Monday, approved that admissions to the varsity be held solely based on CUET scores and that a candidate is only required to have cleared class 12. Under the DU's guidelines, a candidate must appear in CUET in only those subjects in which they have cleared Class 12.

If the subject studied in class 12 is not mentioned in CUET, candidates will have to appear in a subject that is similar or closely related to the subject they have studied in class 12. "Merit will be calculated based on a combination of subjects in which a candidate has appeared in CUET as mentioned in the programme-specific eligibility," according to the guidelines. The approved rules also state that admission to minority colleges like St Stephen's, and Jesus and Mary will also be done through CUET.

During counselling, separate merit lists will be generated for unreserved and minority candidates as per the reservation policy for these colleges. This will come up for discussion in the Executive Council meeting on Friday. The EC is the highest decision-making body of the university and once approved there, a policy is implemented.

A proposal on the loan from Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) will also come up for discussion in the meeting. The university is planning to submit a proposal of Rs 1,075.40 crore to HEFA for infrastructure development and the creation of capital assets. According to the HEFA funding pattern, the university will have to repay the loan in 20 half-yearly instalments in 10 years. The university said it has been receiving a very limited allocation for the creation of capital assets for the last three to five years and has been unable to purchase laboratory equipment. It also cited the condition of buildings that are in a dilapidated state. The Education Ministry has already said that major infrastructure projects will be funded through HEFA only and no funds will be released as budgetary support.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
DU Executive Council Delhi Univeristy

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist at Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bharathiar University Signs A Pact With International Skill Development Corporation
Bharathiar University Signs A Pact With International Skill Development Corporation
Uttar Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Exams 2022: CCTV Cameras Installed At Centres To Curb Cheating
Uttar Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Exams 2022: CCTV Cameras Installed At Centres To Curb Cheating
Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2022) Exam Dates Announced, To Be Held From May 14
Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2022) Exam Dates Announced, To Be Held From May 14
NEET UG 2021 Counselling: Application Process For Wards Of Deceased Covid Warriors Extended To March 28
NEET UG 2021 Counselling: Application Process For Wards Of Deceased Covid Warriors Extended To March 28
Over 6.8 Lakh To Appear In Jharkhand Board JAC 10th, 12th Exams 2022 Starting Today
Over 6.8 Lakh To Appear In Jharkhand Board JAC 10th, 12th Exams 2022 Starting Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................