The University of Delhi's Executive Council on Friday (December 17) approved admission process in the academic year 2022-23 through Central Universities Common Entrance Test, CUCET. The varsity's academic council earlier approved CUCET as one of the criteria for pursuing admissions in the under graduate (UG), post graduate (PG) courses from the academic year 2022-23.

The Common Entrance Test (CET) for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in central universities may be conducted from the academic session 2022-2023 through the National Testing Agency (NTA), UGC earlier said. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has also said that for admission in PhD programme NET score shall be used, wherever feasible. "Accordingly, all central universities are advised to take appropriate measures for the Common Entrance Test from the academic session 2022-2023. These tests would be conducted in minimum 13 languages in which NTA is already conducting JEE and NEET examinations," the UGC said in a letter to vice-chancellors of all universities.

"The Common Entrance Test may also be adopted by the willing state/private universities/deemed to be universities," the commission said. The National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, had proposed a CET for all universities through the NTA which will serve as a premier, expert, autonomous testing organisation to offer high-quality common aptitude test, as well as specialised common subject exams in the sciences, humanities, languages, arts, and vocational subjects in higher education institutions.

The Ministry of Education had earlier announced that admission to universities will be based on a common entrance test from 2021 academic session but the plan could not take off due to challenges posed by COVID-19.