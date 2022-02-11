Delhi University Executive Council Approves UG Curriculum Framework; 3 Dissent

  • Home
The UGCF 2022 proposes changes in the current system – multidisciplinary courses, multiple exit options where students can leave their UG courses after the first, second or third year with a certificate, diploma or degree.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 11, 2022 5:59 pm IST

Delhi University Executive Council approves UGCF
New Delhi:

The Executive Council of the University of Delhi on February 11 approved the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022. The Academic Council of the university on February 9 approved the curriculum framework and it was placed before the EC for discussion today.

Three members – Court members to the EC Advocate Ashok Agarwal and Advocate Rajpal Singh and elected teachers' representative Dr Seema Das – dissented from the EC decision.

In the Academic Council meeting too, members had given a dissent note against the framework, saying the UGCF 2022 must be sent for a discussion to all statutory bodies such as the committees of courses, staff councils and faculties.

The three EC members said issues raised by the Academic Council members are “extremely serious” and the university should not move forward without responding to them.

The UGCF 2022 proposes changes in the current system – multidisciplinary courses, multiple exit options where students can leave their UG courses after the first, second or third year with a certificate, diploma or degree.

It will also pave the way for a four-year degree programme.

The UGCF along with MEES and ABC Regulations is a major overhauling. DU is known for its undergraduate studies. Given the number of students and teachers involved in UG studies, it is important to tread with caution and not repeat mistakes of the FYUP implemented in 2013. Over 70,000 students take admission every year in UG courses,” Adv Agarwal said.

“Serious concerns where raised about adverse impact on the quality of education and teaching jobs. We urged for a wider consultation and feedback from statutory bodies at Department and college levels. It is a deja vu situation for DU - repeat of FYUP 2013 fiasco in making,” he added.

The AC members who had sent the dissent note argued that the university gave only ten days to send feedback, and responses shared by stakeholders on the draft curriculum framework has not been made public.

“The feedback collected has not been shared with the members of the Academic Council. While it may be true that the University has received “overwhelming response”, it is important to investigate the feedback for concerns stakeholders may have raised. A blind eye to concerns raised would be fatal,” they had said.

Academic Council member Mithuraaj Dhusiya on February 9 said the new framework would reduce workload and consequent displacement of ad hoc teachers.

"A very sad day in the history of DU as the total number of credits for 4 years have been reduced from 196 to 176. This means that we are staring at massive reduction of existing workload and the consequent displacement of existing ad hoc teachers. Combined with Multiple Entry and Exit System and ABC, we are looking at very turbulent times ahead in DU,” he had said.

University of Delhi DU Executive Council
