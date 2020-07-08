Delhi University Exams Postponed Till August

Delhi University final year exams postponed again

Delhi University final year exams postponed till August. The University told Delhi High Court that it has decided to postpone its final year examination which were scheduled to start from July 10.

The University Counsel told High Court that final year examinations are postponed till August.

Delhi university had scheduled final semester examinations from July 1 but amid protest from students, the exams were postponed by 10 days and rescheduled from July 10.

Meanwhile, studnets due to appear in the final year exams faced difficulty while appearing for the mock online examinations, a facility introduced by DU to help students become familiar with the Online Open Book Examination (OBE) format. Students reported technical glitches in downloading question papers and uploading their answers.