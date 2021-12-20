Delhi University Entrance Test To Have 2 Parts, Likely After Board Exams: V-C

Image credit: Shutterstock Delhi University admission through entrance test next year. Vice-Chancellor shares details (representational)

Delhi University entrance exam for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses will have two parts – first part is a common aptitude test and second part will have subject combinations, vice-chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh said. The entrance test for UG admissions will be after board exams.

“There will be two sections of the test. First is the aptitude test which will be common to everyone and the second part of the test will have many combinations and options,” Prof Singh told NDTV.

“Our plan is that it should be conducted within a month of the board exams so that students will get proper time for preparation,” he added.

Delhi University’s Executive Council has recently approved entrance-based admissions from the 2022-23 academic year onwards. Earlier, DU UG admission was merit-based – Class 12 board exam results.

Either the university, or an outside agency will conduct the test, Prof Singh added.

The Vice-Chancellor said it will be a “fair system” and it will provide “equal opportunities” to the students.

“It is in the larger interest of the student community and they should not worry about it because if they perform well here they will get admission,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

“But in my personal opinion this test or similar tests should be conducted twice a year to give more opportunities to students,” he added.