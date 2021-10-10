Image credit: Shutterstock DUET result 2021 soon at nta.ac.in (representational)

NTA DUET result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce results of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 soon. On October 8, the agency released the provisional answer key of DUET 2021 and students can challenge it up to 5 pm today, October 10. The website to check DUET result 2021 and answer key is nta.ac.in/duetexam.

To challenge the NTA DUET answer key, candidates need to pay Rs 200 per question.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/nonacceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 10 October 2021 (upto 05:00 pm),” the NTA said.

How To Check DUET Result 2021

Go to nta.ac.in and click on the result link. Alternatively, visit nta.ac.in/duetexam and click on the result link. Enter the required information on the login window. Submit the details and check DUET 2021 result.

DUET is conducted for admission to postgraduate and some undergraduate courses at the University of Delhi. For most of the undergraduate courses, Delhi University admits students on the basis of merit – Class 12 board exam results.

DU 2nd cut-off list 2021 for undergraduate admissions was released yesterday.