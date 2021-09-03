NTA DUET exam date 2021 announced for UG, PG, MPhil, PhD courses

DUET 2021: The National Testing Agency has announced exam dates for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021, which will be conducted for admission to postgraduate, MPhil, PhD and some undergraduate programmes. While admission to most of the UG programmes at DU is based on merit, some require students to qualify in the entrance exam. According to the NTA, DUET 2021 will be conducted on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1. The NTA has released subject-wise detailed schedule of the exams and students can find more details about exam day – reporting time, instructions, etc – on the DUET 2021 admit card.

On September 26, 28 and 30 DUET 2021 will be conducted for PG and MPhil, PhD admissions and on other days, the exam will be conducted for all programmes, including UG.

The centre was planning to conduct Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for admission to DU, JNU and other central universities, but the exam has been ruled out for this year. Both JNU and DU are conducting their own entrance exams for 2021 admissions.

CUCET will take place as well, but for admission to around 12 central universities like previous years.

The Delhi University has received over 4 lakh applications for admissions this year, and in case of UG admissions, most of those are from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students.

For merit-based UG admissions at DU, the first cut-off list is expected in October. The university will release several cut-off lists until all seats are filled.

University officials say DU cut-off 2021 is likely to rise this year, as the CBSE had cancelled Class 12 board exams this year, and many students have scored over 95 per cent marks based on the alternative assessment scheme.