  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University Entrance Test 2022 For PG, PhD Programme To Be Held From October 17

Delhi University Entrance Test 2022 For PG, PhD Programme To Be Held From October 17

The DUET 2022 for admissions to PG and PhD programme for the academic session 2022-23 will be held on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 21, 2022 3:03 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

DU PG Admission 2022: DUET Application Window Closes Today; Here’s How To Apply
DU PG Admission 2022: DUET Applications Begin; Details Here
NTA Releases DUET Final Answer Key 2021 For MPhil, PhD Courses, Direct Link Here
NTA Releases DUET Scorecard For 3 MPhil, PhD Courses
DUET 2021 M Phil, PhD Results Out On Nta.ac.in
NTA Releases DUET PG Scorecard For 21 More Courses
Delhi University Entrance Test 2022 For PG, PhD Programme To Be Held From October 17
Check DUET PG 2022 dates for PG, PhD programme
Image credit: shutterstock.com

DUET 2022: The National Testing Agency will conduct the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 from October 17. The DUET 2022 for admissions to PG and PhD programme for the academic session 2022-23 will be held on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. The DUET 2022 schedule, application process details is available on the official website- nta.ac.in/DuetExam. "The dates of advance city intimation and release of admit card will be announced later on," the release read.

Latest: DU LLB Previous Year Sample Papers. Download Free!
Don't Miss: DU LLB 2022 Entrance Exam Complete Guide - Download now
Also See: Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) - Complete guide. Click Here
Recommended: Law UG Career Counselling, Cut off, Placements, Fees & Scholarships, Check Now

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA websites. "For any queries/ clarifications, candidates can call NTA help desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at duet@nta.ac.in," it mentioned.

The university closed the application for the DUET PG window on June 30. Like last year, 50 per cent of the seats are reserved for the students of DU while the remaining seats will be filled up through DUET. Twenty-eight cities have been selected as examination centres with one centre in each state, varsity officials said. The NTA conducted the DUET 2021 exam from September 26 to October 1, 2021.

- With PTI Inputs

Click here for more Education News
Delhi University Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Begins; Details Here
Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 Begins; Details Here
Central University Of Haryana Begins UG Admissions 2022 Through CUET; Details Here
Central University Of Haryana Begins UG Admissions 2022 Through CUET; Details Here
LBS Rank List 2022 Released For BSc Nursing, Paramedical Courses
LBS Rank List 2022 Released For BSc Nursing, Paramedical Courses
KEAM 2022 First Seat Allotment List Released; Details Here
KEAM 2022 First Seat Allotment List Released; Details Here
IIT Jodhpur Introduces Two New 4-Year BS Programmes
IIT Jodhpur Introduces Two New 4-Year BS Programmes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................