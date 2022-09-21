Image credit: shutterstock.com Check DUET PG 2022 dates for PG, PhD programme

DUET 2022: The National Testing Agency will conduct the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 from October 17. The DUET 2022 for admissions to PG and PhD programme for the academic session 2022-23 will be held on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. The DUET 2022 schedule, application process details is available on the official website- nta.ac.in/DuetExam. "The dates of advance city intimation and release of admit card will be announced later on," the release read.

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA websites. "For any queries/ clarifications, candidates can call NTA help desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at duet@nta.ac.in," it mentioned.

The university closed the application for the DUET PG window on June 30. Like last year, 50 per cent of the seats are reserved for the students of DU while the remaining seats will be filled up through DUET. Twenty-eight cities have been selected as examination centres with one centre in each state, varsity officials said. The NTA conducted the DUET 2021 exam from September 26 to October 1, 2021.

- With PTI Inputs