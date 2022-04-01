  • Home
Delhi University Entrance: St Stephen's, JMC Seek Vice-Chancellor's Clarification On Minority Reservation

St Stephen’s College and Jesus and Mary College have written to the varsity’s Vice-Chancellor seeking clarity on the admission process, in the wake of the CUET becoming mandatory for admission to undergraduate courses from this year.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 1, 2022 8:23 pm IST

New Delhi:

St Stephen’s College and Jesus and Mary College (JMC) have written to the varsity’s Vice-Chancellor seeking clarity on the admission process, in the wake of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) becoming mandatory for admission to undergraduate courses from this year. The two colleges are minority institutions and reserve 50 per cent of their seats for Christian students.

Both colleges used to issue their separate cut-offs for admission while St Stephen’s also used to carry out interviews. DU’s statutory bodies have stated that admissions to minority institutions, such as these two, too will be done through the CUET. During counselling, separate merit lists will be generated for unreserved and minority candidates as per the reservation policy of such colleges, they stated.

“I have asked for clarity on the admission process through an email. We are fine with CUET because it’s either the board exam or the CUET scores. If the university has said it, we are okay with it,” said St Stephen’s principal John Varghese. He said it’s been a fortnight since he wrote to Singh and they are yet to hear from the varsity.

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said that his office plans to write to St Stephen’s explaining to it that for the general seats, it should solely take CUET scores into consideration, while for minority seats, it can hold interviews and assign a weightage of 85 per cent to CUET scores and the rest to interviews. He said Jesus and Mary College has also written to him. Varghese said he will “wait and see how the university responds”, when asked about CUET scores becoming the sole criterion for admission for general seats.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

