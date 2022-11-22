  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University DUET Scorecard For PG, PhD Programmes Out At Nta.ac.in

Delhi University DUET Scorecard For PG, PhD Programmes Out At Nta.ac.in

The DUET PG, PhD scorecards 2022 have been released for programmes including MA in English, Msc in Computer Science, MCA, PhD in Statistics, PhD in Zoology and PhD in Education.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 22, 2022 10:53 am IST
Delhi University DUET Scorecard For PG, PhD Programmes Out At Nta.ac.in
DUET scorecard 2022 out at nta.ac.in
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) scorecard for admission to PG and PhD programmes. Students can download the NTA DUET 2022 scorecards from nta.ac.in. The testing agency held DUET for admission to PG and PhD programmes offered by the university between October 17 and October 21 in 28 cities across the country. To access the NTA DUET PG and PhD scorecards, candidates will have to use the form number and date of birth.

The DUET 2022 scorecards have been released for programmes including MA in English, Msc in Computer Science, MCA, PhD in Statistics, PhD in Zoology and PhD in Education.

How To Download DUET Result 2022 Scorecard

  1. Visit the NTA official website -- nta.ac.in

  2. Click on the notification of DUET result

  3. On the notification, click on the DUET PG, PhD scorecard link

  4. Login with form number and date of birth

  5. Submit and download scorecard

Download NTA DUET PG, PhD 2022 Scorecards: Direct Link

NTA had earlier released the DUET answer key. Candidates also had the provision to raise objections against the DUET 2022 answer key between November 9 and November 11. NTA has released the DUET scorecards after considering the challenges made by the candidates.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi University Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Guwahati Director TG Sitharam Appointed New Chairman Of AICTE
IIT Guwahati Director TG Sitharam Appointed New Chairman Of AICTE
MCC Counselling NEET UG 2022: Round-2 Reporting For MBBS, BDS Admission Ends Today
MCC Counselling NEET UG 2022: Round-2 Reporting For MBBS, BDS Admission Ends Today
DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Register Against 1st Spot Round Today; Allocation List Tomorrow
DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Register Against 1st Spot Round Today; Allocation List Tomorrow
Library Containing English, Hindi Books Inaugurated; Revival Of Mahatma Gandhi’s Tolstoy Farm Continues
Library Containing English, Hindi Books Inaugurated; Revival Of Mahatma Gandhi’s Tolstoy Farm Continues
CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Live: State-Wise Updates On Board Exam Dates, Syllabus
CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Live: State-Wise Updates On Board Exam Dates, Syllabus
.......................... Advertisement ..........................