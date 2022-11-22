Delhi University DUET Scorecard For PG, PhD Programmes Out At Nta.ac.in

DUET scorecard 2022 out at nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) scorecard for admission to PG and PhD programmes. Students can download the NTA DUET 2022 scorecards from nta.ac.in. The testing agency held DUET for admission to PG and PhD programmes offered by the university between October 17 and October 21 in 28 cities across the country. To access the NTA DUET PG and PhD scorecards, candidates will have to use the form number and date of birth.

The DUET 2022 scorecards have been released for programmes including MA in English, Msc in Computer Science, MCA, PhD in Statistics, PhD in Zoology and PhD in Education.

How To Download DUET Result 2022 Scorecard

Visit the NTA official website -- nta.ac.in Click on the notification of DUET result On the notification, click on the DUET PG, PhD scorecard link Login with form number and date of birth Submit and download scorecard

Download NTA DUET PG, PhD 2022 Scorecards: Direct Link

NTA had earlier released the DUET answer key. Candidates also had the provision to raise objections against the DUET 2022 answer key between November 9 and November 11. NTA has released the DUET scorecards after considering the challenges made by the candidates.