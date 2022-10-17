Delhi University DUET PG 2022 Starts Today; Key Points For Candidates

  • Home
DUET PG 2022: The first shift of DUET PG and PhD has started at 8 am and will continue till 10 am. The second and third shifts will be held from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and between 5 pm and 7 pm respectively.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 17, 2022 8:34 am IST

DUET PG 2022 exam starts today
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) is starting the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) postgraduate (PG) and PhD from today, October 17. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which administers DUET PG is held for admission to the postgraduate (PG) and PhD programmes at the university. DUET PG 2022 exam dates are October 17, October 18, October 19, October 20 and October 21. DUET PG and PhD entrance tests will be conducted in three shifts in online computer-based mode. While the first shift started at 8 am and will continue till 10 am, the second and third shifts will be held from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and between 5 pm and 7 pm respectively.

Latest: DU LLB Previous Year Sample Papers. Download Free!
Don't Miss: DU LLB 2022 Entrance Exam Complete Guide - Download now
Also See: Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) - Complete guide. Click Here
Recommended: Law UG Career Counselling, Cut off, Placements, Fees & Scholarships, Check Now

Candidates can download the DUET PG 2022 admit cards from NTA websites -- nta.ac.in and ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in. To access the DUET PG 2022 admit cards, application numbers and dates of birth will have to be used.

DUET PG 2022: Key Points

  • Applicants must reach the exam centre as mentioned on the DUET PG admit card before the reporting time
  • Candidates will be required to take the DUET PG and PhD admit card
  • Applicants will be required to take a valid ID proof along with the DUET 2022 admit card
  • Candidate must not mutilate the DUET PG admit card or change any entry made therein
  • Candidates are advised to keep their DUET PG admit cards in good condition for future reference

DUET PG 2022 exam will be conducted for multiple-choice questions. Negative marks will be cut for wrong answers marked.

