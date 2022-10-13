DU UG admission CSAS portal application correction last date today

The University of Delhi (DU) which accepted applications for admission to undergraduate seats through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) till Wednesday, October 12, will close the application correction window today, October 13 (4:59 pm). The CSAS application correction window has also provided the candidates under OBC-NCL, EWS, SC, ST, Minority, PwBD and CW with the provision to re-upload their updated documents and certificates. A university statement issued in this regard said only the documents and certificates uploaded on the CSAS portal will be considered for the purpose of admission.

However, during the DU UG admission application correction process through CSAS, the candidates who did not select ECA and Sports Supernumerary Quota while applying in CSAS Phase 1 registration will not be allowed to do so at this stage.

DU will not allow particulars including the candidate's name, photograph, signature, gender, registered email id, mobile number and category to edit and modify during the application correction window.

DU Admission Portal UG: Steps To Edit DU CSAS 2022 Application Form

Visit the official website -- ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Enter the CUET application number and password. Login On the DU UG application, make the corrections Submit Save the changes and take the printout of it.

The university will declare the DU UG simulated list tomorrow, October 14, 2022. The preference change window link will be made live between October 14 and October 16, 2022.