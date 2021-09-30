DU UG admission 2021 cut-off list tomorrow

The University of Delhi, DU, will release the first cut-off list tomorrow, October 1, for merit-based undergraduate (UG) admissions. The first DU cut-off list will be followed by the second and third list on October 9 and October 16 respectively. The university while releasing the cut-off list schedule also said that, if seats remain vacant after the third DU cut-off 2021 list, DU will release another four cut-off lists.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

Delhi University this year as well will follow a contactless admission process to admit students for the academic session 2021-22. As part of DU’s online admission process, students meeting the DU cut-off can register at the college or department websites online without going to the colleges.

DU will verify the documents uploaded by the applicants during the online admission process and will approve the admission at the affiliated colleges of DU after scrutiny. Candidates have to pay the admission fee after they are shortlisted for Delhi University UG admission.

Delhi University aspirants can expect higher cut-offs than last year as over 70,000 students have scored more than 95 per cent in CBSE Class 12 board exams this time.

A college principal, requesting anonymity, said he is analysing the data and the cut-offs are going to be higher than last year.

Miranda House principal Dr Bijaylaxmi Nanda said she has spoken to the principals of CBSE schools and they told her that the number of students scoring 95 per cent and above is slightly higher this year. However, she said there will not be a cent per cent cut-off for any course in the college.

Rajdhani College principal Dr Rajesh Giri said there will be a two per cent increase in cut-offs in the college than last year across all courses. The college's admission committee took the decision during a meeting held on Tuesday. Dr Giri said most of the colleges will peg the scores higher than last year.