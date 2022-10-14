Delhi University UG Admission Simulated List Today

DU UG simulated list today

The University of Delhi, commonly DU, will issue the ‘simulated list’ today, October 14. With the help of the DU UG ‘simulated list’, candidates will be able to determine their probabilities of securing admission to a programme in a Delhi University college. After the declaration of the 'simulated list', candidates seeking admission to DU UG programmes will be provided two more days to reorder their preferences. The preference change window link will be made live between October 14 and October 16, 2022. The DU UG ‘simulated list’ will be available on admission.uod.ac.in.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

The first allocation list for admission to DU will be issued on October 18 and candidates will have the provision to accept the allotted seats between October 19 (10 am) and October 21 (4:59 pm).

ALSO READ | DU UG Admission 2022: How Delhi University Will Prepare CSAS Merit List

According to data issued by the university, over 2.17 lakh students have registered for Delhi University's UG programmes for admission to the academic session 2022-23, down by nearly 70,000 as compared to the last year. Last year, the university saw more than 2.87 lakh registrations, while in 2020, 3.53 lakh aspirants applied for undergraduate programmes at the university. DU, this year is admitting students to 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments, and centres. The programmes include 206 combinations of BA courses.

This year, the DU registration portal was open on September 12 and closed on October 13. The DU began admissions for over 70,000 seats last month. However, a university official said the number is "not low" but similar to the last year. As per data provided by DU, as many as 2,17,653 aspirants have registered for its undergraduate courses till Thursday, the last day for applying. "Out of this, more than 1.5 lakh have marked their college and course preferences," Dean of Admissions Professor Haneet Gandhi told PTI.