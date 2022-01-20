Delhi University To Host 98th Convocation On February 26

  • Home
DU Convocation 2022: The Delhi University will hold its convocation on February 26, according to an official notification.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 20, 2022 8:20 am IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

The Delhi University will hold its convocation on February 26, according to an official notification.

During its 97th convocation last year, the university had become the first institution in the country to award "digital degrees" to its 1,78,719 students. The convocation was conducted in a hybrid manner -- a mix of online and physical mode.

Wednesday's notification, however, did not mention the arrangement for the convocation this year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

