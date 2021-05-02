  • Home
Delhi University (DU) Postpones Final-Year UG, PG Exams

DU exam postponed: The University of Delhi has postponed final-year exams for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students to June 1, in view of the current COVID-19 citation.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 2, 2021 1:13 pm IST | Source: Careers360

DU exams have been postponed to June 1 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi has postponed final-year exams for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students to June 1, in view of the current COVID-19 citation. The exams were earlier scheduled to begin in May.

"Yesterday, we had a meeting with all the deans and heads of department. The Vice-Chancellor chaired that meeting and it was decided we'd postpone the exams by two weeks" DS Rawat, Dean of Examination, Delhi University, told Careers360.

The University last week said a decision on the May-June exams will be taken at the earliest, in compliance with guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and, the Education Ministry and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The university acknowledges that it is in receipt of many requests from students related to the conduct of examinations.

Teachers of the Delhi University had earlier raised concerns regarding the conduct of exams amid a devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) had previously written to the Vice-Chancellor, stating that students and teachers are not mentally and physically prepared to continue teaching-learning and called for cancellation of exams and suspension of classes.

“No one is in a position to write or conduct examinations at this moment,” the DUTA said in its letter.

“Many Heads of Departments have already written to the Dean, Examinations requesting that the exams for final year/ semester students be postponed in view of the number of COVID positive cases amongst students and teachers,” the teachers’ association said on April 29.

The revised, complete date sheet for final year exams is awaited. When released, it will be available on DU’s exam portal, exam.du.ac.in.

