Delhi University DU NCWEB PG 3rd Admission List Out

DU PG NCWEB Admission 2022: NCWEB has made the third PG admission list available on the admission.uod.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 25, 2022 11:45 am IST

Delhi University DU NCWEB PG 3rd Admission List Out
DU NCWEB 3rd admission list out
New Delhi:

The Delhi University Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (DU NCWEB) has announced the third postgraduate admission list. The education board has made the third admission list available for programmes including MTech Microwave Electronics, MA Applied Psychology, MA Bengali, MA Comparative Indian Literature, MA East Asian Studies, MA Economics, MA English, MA Environmental Studies, MA French, MA Geography, MA German, MA Hindi, MA History, MA Japanese, MA Linguistics, MA Persian, MA Political Science, MA Psychology, MA Sociology, MA Social Work, MSc Chemistry, MSc Computer Science and MSc Physics. Admission.uod.ac.in is hosting the NCWEB PG 3rd admission list.

Candidates can now check the admission list and apply by December 27. However, the last date to pay the admission fee against the DU NCWEB 3rd admission list on the CSAS portal is December 28. For fee payment, NCWEB said, the applicant will have to login to PG admission portal to make online payment of the fee.

The education board will verify and approve the admission of the students.

How To Check DU NCWEB PG 3rd Admission List 2022

  1. Go to the DU admission 2022 portal -- admission.uod.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on NCWEB
  3. Click the “DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 list” link
  4. List of courses and admission list will be displayed
  5. Click on the required DU PG NCWEB third admission list 2022
  6. Download the NCWEB 3rd merit list for future reference
