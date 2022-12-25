Delhi University DU NCWEB PG 3rd Admission List Out

DU NCWEB 3rd admission list out

The Delhi University Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (DU NCWEB) has announced the third postgraduate admission list. The education board has made the third admission list available for programmes including MTech Microwave Electronics, MA Applied Psychology, MA Bengali, MA Comparative Indian Literature, MA East Asian Studies, MA Economics, MA English, MA Environmental Studies, MA French, MA Geography, MA German, MA Hindi, MA History, MA Japanese, MA Linguistics, MA Persian, MA Political Science, MA Psychology, MA Sociology, MA Social Work, MSc Chemistry, MSc Computer Science and MSc Physics. Admission.uod.ac.in is hosting the NCWEB PG 3rd admission list.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

Candidates can now check the admission list and apply by December 27. However, the last date to pay the admission fee against the DU NCWEB 3rd admission list on the CSAS portal is December 28. For fee payment, NCWEB said, the applicant will have to login to PG admission portal to make online payment of the fee.

The education board will verify and approve the admission of the students.

How To Check DU NCWEB PG 3rd Admission List 2022