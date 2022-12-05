Delhi University DU NCWEB Announces PG Admission Schedule; First List On December 12

DU NCWEB admission 2022 schedule out

The Delhi University Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (DU NCWEB) has announced the online postgraduate admission schedule for 2022-23 academic year. The education board will display the first admission list on the website on December 12, while candidates will be able to apply between December 13 (10 am) and December 14 (11:59 pm). NCWEB will issue two more lists on December 17 and December 23.

According to the DU NCWEB PG admission schedule 2022-23, after candidates apply within the stipulated date, the education board will verify and approve the admission of the students. Students will have to pay the application fee against the admission list. While the fee payment against first admission list will be till December 15, it is December 21 and December 27 for the second and third lists respectively.

For fee payment, NCWEB while announcing the schedule said, the applicant will have to login to PG admission portal to make online payment of the fee.

If required, subsequent admission lists and schedule will be notified by the university, NCWEB added.

DU has also released the DU PhD admission notice.

“Candidates who have already registered for University of Delhi PhD admission for academic year 2022-23, and have qualified the NET/CSIR/JRF etc recently can appear for interview directly as per the Ordinance VI of the University of Delhi. The last date for filling the form is Sunday, December 11, 2022,” reads the official notice.