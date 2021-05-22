DU's Mata Sundri College Loses Two Teachers To COVID-19 Within 5 Days

  • Home
Delhi University's Mata Sundri College for Women has lost two faculty members to COVID-19 within a span of five days, its principal Harpreet Kaur said Friday.

Press Trust of India | Updated: May 22, 2021 8:28 am IST

Mata Sundri College for Women has lost two faculty members to COVID-19 within five days
New Delhi:

Delhi University's Mata Sundri College for Women has lost two faculty members to COVID-19 within a span of five days, its principal Harpreet Kaur said Friday. Chetan Jassal, an assistant professor in the commerce department of the college, succumbed to the virus on Monday, while Dr Amarjit Kaur, an assistant professor in the Punjabi department, died Friday morning, the principal said.

Chetan Jassal's husband had also lost his battle to the infection about a week ago. College principal Harpreet Kaur said, "It is very sad. Losing a faculty member shakes your heart since you have been associated with them for such a long time."

"This pandemic has taken away so much. Two of our faculty members lost their husbands to the virus. Many of the faculty members have lost their parents. I lost my father to the virus last month and I couldn't even see him," she said.

Amarjit Kaur had joined the college six-seven years ago, the principal said, adding that prior to that, she was teaching in a school.

"She is survived by three children one of whom is married while the other two are unmarried. I learnt on Thursday that she was unwell and I called up her husband to enquire. He told me they were looking for some injections for her and they were specific injections administered to those who are diabetic," Harpreet Kaur said.

The principal said that she connected Amarjit Kaur's husband to the college team which arranged for the injections. According to the college principal, Amarjit Kaur's one lung was affected. She had even spoken to a faculty member on Thursday night.

"We were hoping she would come out of it. But today morning, her husband called me to inform me about her demise," the principal said.

According to the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA), more than 35 faculty members from various colleges have lost their lives due to the virus since March.

