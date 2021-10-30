DU 4th cut-off 2021 list today

The University of Delhi (DU) will release the fourth cut-off list today, October 30. The DU fourth cut-off list will allow the students seeking admission to UG courses to Delhi University colleges who have not yet taken admission against the previous DU cut-off lists to apply online. The DU fourth cut-off list for Science, Arts and Commerce courses will be made available on the official DU website -- du.ac.in.

Students can apply against the DU 4th cut-off list between November 1 and November 2. Applicants can, however, pay the admission fee against the fourth cut-off list by November 6 (5 pm).

As per data shared by university officials, as many as 1,83,449 applications were received till October 29 and 63,504 students have made the payment.

DU Admission Process 2021

Candidates, after verifying that they meet the required DU 4th cut-off can register and apply online for admission to UG courses. The respective DU college will verify the candidates’ documents uploaded by them during the online DU admission process 2021 and after scrutiny will approve their admission.

As admission to many courses were closed during the admission against the second, third and special DU cut-off lists issued earlier, students can expect colleges to reopen UG admission seats for some courses in the 4thl cut-off list.

At Hindu College, admission to all Science courses had closed except for BSc (Programme) Physical Science with Electronics during the Special Cut-off list. Also, admissions against the special cut-off list were closed at Mirada House for all the Science courses during the previous list.

At Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), however, during the special cut-off, the admission for Mathematics programme reopened after being closed in the third list for unreserved category candidates.