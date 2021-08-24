Delhi University Decides To Implement NEP From 2022-23, Triggers Row

  • Home
The Delhi University has decided to implement the National Education Policy from the next academic year, prompting the varsity teachers' body to call a strike on Tuesday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 24, 2021 8:24 am IST | Source: PTI

Delhi University has decided to implement the NEP 2020 from next year
New Delhi:

The Delhi University has decided to implement the National Education Policy from the next academic year, prompting the varsity teachers' body to call a strike on Tuesday. The Standing Committee on Academic Matters, in its meeting on Monday, approved the implementation of the policy from 2022-23, the four-year undergraduate programme and the multiple entries and exit options for students.

The committee, however, deferred discussion on the implementation of the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC). The Standing Committee’s recommendations will come up for discussion in the Academic Council meeting on Tuesday.

The university had formed a 42-member high powered committee to look into the NEP’s implementation. The 42-member committee had also recommended continuing with the university's three-year undergraduate programme but to “assimilate in its structure” a four-year degree programme as well and implement both one-year and two-year postgraduate programmes. This was approved in the meeting.

The Standing Committee also accepted retaining the three-year honours degree courses by assimilating it in the four-year honours degree and four-year honours degree with research courses.

The committee also said “the quality of the degree conferred by the university should not be compromised”, therefore the “existing structure and workload should continue along with the addition of various courses”.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

