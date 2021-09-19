DU cut-off 2021 schedule is expected soon

The DU cut-off 2021 schedule is expected to be released by next week. The officials of the University of Delhi will discuss the timeline of DU cut-off lists in a series of meeting and the same shall be released via official communique in a short while, according to news agency PTI. The DU first cut-off list 2021 is expected on October 1. The DU 1st cut-off list is scheduled for October 1 to accommodate students who are appearing for improvement or compartment exams, the officials told PTI on Saturday.

Professor Rajeev Gupta, chairman of the university's admission committee informed that the DU cut-off schedule will be finalised soon. "We will finalise the cut-off schedule very soon. October 1 is a tentative date for the first cut-off. We plan to release the cut-off on that day. We will be holding meetings with college principals and nodal officers to finalise the schedule."

Mr Gupta informed that the University has plans to release the DU cut-off 2021 time-table for at least five DU cut-off lists by next week.

A college principal, who doesn’t want to be named, said that they have begun conducting meetings at their level to analyze the DU cut-off trends.

Another principal informed that the data of applications from the university is yet to be received and once they have all the data, they will decide accordingly.

Most of the principals are of the opinion that the DU cut-offs 2021 are expected to be higher this time, as many students have scored above 95 per cent marks this year in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board exams 2021.

This year, more than 2.87 lakh candidates have applied for Delhi University (DU) undergraduate (UG) programmes.

Over 2.29 lakh applications are received from candidates of CBSE-affiliated schools, followed by Board of School Education Haryana (9,918), CISCE (9,659), and UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education (8,007).

Last year, over 3.53 lakh applications were received by the university with the maximum aspirants from CBSE.

(With PTI inputs)