Delhi University: DU Cut Off 2020 To Be Released Soon; Check Details Here

DU Cut Off 2020: Delhi University will start releasing DU 2020 first cut off for the different colleges from October 10, 2020, in an online mode, as per information provided by the DU officials. St. Stephen's College, one of the Delhi University’s affiliated colleges, has released the first DU 2020 cut off list on September 15 at the official website- du.ac.in. Owing to COVID-19 pandemic, the release of Delhi University cutoff 2020 has been delayed.

Once the DU cut off lists are released, candidates will be able to check the DU 2020 cut off lists separately for the different streams- commerce, science and arts.

Also Read | DU's St Stephen's College Releases Cut Off List; 99.25% For BA Economics

DU cut off 2020 will be the marks mentioned in terms of percentage. For the candidates to get a seat in Delhi University undergraduate courses through DU 2020 admission process, DU admission cutoff marks 2020 must be secured in Class 12 board exam. DU admission cutoff marks 2020 are calculated using the ‘best of four’ subjects formula in Class 12.

According to the DU officials, the Delhi University will release five DU cutoff lists and one special DU cut off list 2020 for admissions to over 66,263 seats. The DU cut off list 2020 will be released for 64 Delhi University colleges.

DU admission cut off marks varies as per the categories, programmes and colleges. No separate entrance test for the DU UG admissions 2020 has been conducted.

DU Cut Off 2020

The Delhi University cut off list will be released in five rounds along with a special round, determined by the number of seats filled or vacant. In 2019, the Delhi University had released the DU cut off list of in eight rounds, while in 2018, the university had released 11 DU cutoff lists for DU admissions.

DU Merit List 2020

The first DU 2020 merit list by the Delhi University will be released on October 19 for undergraduate programmes. The admission will be based on the Delhi University Entrance Test, or DUET 2020. The Delhi University offers undergraduate entrance based programmes such as- BA Hons. Humanities and Economics, BA Hons. Business Economics, BA Hons. Multimedia and Mass Communication and Bachelor of Management Studies. In order to download the DU 2020 merit list, candidates will be required to visit the official website of NTA.

Factors determining DU Cutoff 2020

The Delhi University determines the DU cut off 2020 for admission to various programmes offered by the affiliated colleges. Below are the factors that are taken into consideration: