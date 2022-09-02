  • Home
  • Education
  • DU Allows Colleges To Hire Teaching Staff Sans Regular Principal, Says Move In Students' Interest

DU Allows Colleges To Hire Teaching Staff Sans Regular Principal, Says Move In Students' Interest

The Delhi University has informed its 32 colleges that they are free to appoint teachers even if they do not have a "regular principal".

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 2, 2022 4:21 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University To Start Paid Internship Scheme For UG, PG Students
Delhi University Approves Sanctioning Of Rs 1 Crore Per Year For Udhmodya Foundation
Delhi University's Executive Council Approves FYUP Syllabi Of Various Courses
Delhi University Organises Kavi Sammelan To Mark Independence Day
Delhi University's Executive Council To Meet On August 18; FYUP Syllabi, New Admission Process On Agenda
DU UG Admission Process Likely To Be Delayed By At Least A Week, Say Officials
DU Allows Colleges To Hire Teaching Staff Sans Regular Principal, Says Move In Students' Interest
DU colleges can now appoint teachers even if they do not have a "regular principal"
New Delhi:

The Delhi University has informed its 32 colleges that they are free to appoint teachers even if they do not have a "regular principal", a turnaround from its earlier missive to not make fresh appointments without a permanent head teacher. In a notification dated August 31, DU said it has "reviewed" its previous directive "in the larger interest of the students".

Recommended: Download Updated CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus Free, Here!
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts to Score high. Click Here
Students Liked: Top Universities/Colleges Accepting CUET Score . Download List

The university's assistant registrar, in a letter dated May 18 to the college governing bodies, had said the appointment of teaching and non-teaching posts should not be allowed either on a contract, ad hoc or even regular basis until they get a regular principal.

Seven teachers of DU's Academics for Action and Development had then written to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, urging him to "review" the suspension. The teachers, including the members of the academic council and executive council, had said several colleges were already short-staffed and the directive would adversely affect the quality of the teaching-learning process.

They had asserted that the delay in the permanent appointments of principals due to extraneous reasons must not impair education.

In the fresh notification issued a couple of days ago, DU said, "It has now been decided that the College(s)/Institution(s), wherever the Acting/Officiating Principal(s) are in position may go ahead in advertising the teaching posts only in various disciplines in the larger interests of the students."

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 (Out) Live: Class 10, 12 Results At Mahresult.nic.in
Live | Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 (Out) Live: Class 10, 12 Results At Mahresult.nic.in
NEP India's Guiding Light For Achieving Vision Of G20, Promoting Lifelong Learning: Dharmendra Pradhan
NEP India's Guiding Light For Achieving Vision Of G20, Promoting Lifelong Learning: Dharmendra Pradhan
AMU Entrance Exam Result 2022 Out; Direct Link, Download Merit List Here
AMU Entrance Exam Result 2022 Out; Direct Link, Download Merit List Here
IIT Guwahati Establishes Centre for Advanced Research On Diagnostics In Cancer
IIT Guwahati Establishes Centre for Advanced Research On Diagnostics In Cancer
Madhya Pradesh Government Suggests No Homework For Students Up To Class 2; Reduce Weight Of School Bags
Madhya Pradesh Government Suggests No Homework For Students Up To Class 2; Reduce Weight Of School Bags
.......................... Advertisement ..........................