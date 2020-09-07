Delhi University Admission: Miranda House Cut Off 2020
DU Admission 2020: Miranda House cutoff marks are determined by the calculation of “best of four” marks of the candidates in Class 12.
Among the affiliated colleges of Delhi University, Miranda House is one of the oldest constituent colleges of Delhi University which offers admission to only women candidates. Miranda House cutoff, which is determined by the college, will be based on a few factors. Miranda House cut off marks or DU cut off marks are derived based on the calculation of “best of four” marks of the candidates in Class 12.
The cut off varies as per the programme chosen by the candidate or the category one belongs to. Here are the factors responsible for influencing the Miranda House cut off:
Factors that determine Miranda House Cut off
Total number of seats in each course
Total number of applications
Best of four subjects
Previous years’ cutoff trends
Miranda House Cut off Trends (Arts, Science, and Commerce)
Let’s take a glance at the trend of cut off marks for the previous years at Miranda House for various undergraduate programmes (Arts, Science and Commerce).
Miranda House Cutoff - Previous Year (BA Hons)
Courses
Gen
SC
ST
OBC
EWS
B.A Hons. Economics
94.5
90.25
86
94.5
96.25
B.A Hons. English
97.5
90.25
92.5
93.25
93.75
B.A Hons. Geography
96.5
93.25
92.75
93.5
97
B.A Hons. Philosophy
89.5
87.5
88.75
88.75
94.5
B.A Hons. Political Science
98
94
94
96
95.75
B.A Hons. History
97
93.75
94.25
95
95.75
Miranda House Cutoff- Previous Year (BSc Hons)
Courses
Gen
SC
ST
OBC
EWS
B.Sc Hons. Botany
94.33
87
83.66
91.33
92.66
B.Sc Hons. Chemistry
96
87
83
95
94
B.Sc Hons. Physics
96.33
90
86
95
94.67
B.Sc Hons. Mathematics
96.5
90.5
90
95.25
95.75
B.Sc Hons. Zoology
96
88
84.66
92.67
95.33
Miranda House Cutoff - Previous Year (BA Programme)
Courses
Gen
SC
ST
OBC
EWS
English - Sociology
97
92.5
91.25
94
96
Economics - English
97
92.5
93
95.5
96
Economics - Geography
97
92.5
93
95.5
96
History - Economics
97
92.5
93
95.5
96
History - English
97
92.5
93
95.5
96
Political Science - Economics
97
92.5
93
95.5
96
Political Science - English
97
92.5
93
95.5
96
University of Delhi, or DU, is one of the top-ranked central universities in India. There are 90 colleges affiliated with the university. In 2019, Delhi University has been ranked at 1st position among the top 25 central universities and 8th among top 100 universities. DU offers undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil. and Ph.D. programmes in a variety of disciplines. DU admission for all the degree programs is conducted separately.
Delhi University has two main campuses- one in North Delhi campus and another in South Delhi campus. The campus at North Delhi is the home to prestigious institutions such as Miranda House, Hindu College, Kirori Mal College, St. Stephen’s College, and Delhi School of Economics, and many more whereas the South Campus is the home to colleges like Sri Venkateswara College, Jesus and Mary college, and SP Jain Centre for Management Studies, etc.