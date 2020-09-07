  • Home
DU Admission 2020: Miranda House cutoff marks are determined by the calculation of “best of four” marks of the candidates in Class 12.

Written By Sakshi | Updated: Sep 7, 2020 1:13 pm IST

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

Among the affiliated colleges of Delhi University, Miranda House is one of the oldest constituent colleges of Delhi University which offers admission to only women candidates. Miranda House cutoff, which is determined by the college, will be based on a few factors. Miranda House cut off marks or DU cut off marks are derived based on the calculation of “best of four” marks of the candidates in Class 12.

The cut off varies as per the programme chosen by the candidate or the category one belongs to. Here are the factors responsible for influencing the Miranda House cut off:

Factors that determine Miranda House Cut off

  1. Total number of seats in each course

  2. Total number of applications

  3. Best of four subjects

  4. Previous years’ cutoff trends

Miranda House Cut off Trends (Arts, Science, and Commerce)

Let’s take a glance at the trend of cut off marks for the previous years at Miranda House for various undergraduate programmes (Arts, Science and Commerce).

Miranda House Cutoff - Previous Year (BA Hons)

Courses

Gen

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

B.A Hons. Economics

94.5

90.25

86

94.5

96.25

B.A Hons. English

97.5

90.25

92.5

93.25

93.75

B.A Hons. Geography

96.5

93.25

92.75

93.5

97

B.A Hons. Philosophy

89.5

87.5

88.75

88.75

94.5

B.A Hons. Political Science

98

94

94

96

95.75

B.A Hons. History

97

93.75

94.25

95

95.75


Miranda House Cutoff- Previous Year (BSc Hons)

Courses

Gen

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

B.Sc Hons. Botany

94.33

87

83.66

91.33

92.66

B.Sc Hons. Chemistry

96

87

83

95

94

B.Sc Hons. Physics

96.33

90

86

95

94.67

B.Sc Hons. Mathematics

96.5

90.5

90

95.25

95.75

B.Sc Hons. Zoology

96

88

84.66

92.67

95.33


Miranda House Cutoff - Previous Year (BA Programme)

Courses

Gen

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

English - Sociology

97

92.5

91.25

94

96

Economics - English

97

92.5

93

95.5

96

Economics - Geography

97

92.5

93

95.5

96

History - Economics

97

92.5

93

95.5

96

History - English

97

92.5

93

95.5

96

Political Science - Economics

97

92.5

93

95.5

96

Political Science - English

97

92.5

93

95.5

96


University of Delhi, or DU, is one of the top-ranked central universities in India. There are 90 colleges affiliated with the university. In 2019, Delhi University has been ranked at 1st position among the top 25 central universities and 8th among top 100 universities. DU offers undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil. and Ph.D. programmes in a variety of disciplines. DU admission for all the degree programs is conducted separately.

Delhi University has two main campuses- one in North Delhi campus and another in South Delhi campus. The campus at North Delhi is the home to prestigious institutions such as Miranda House, Hindu College, Kirori Mal College, St. Stephen’s College, and Delhi School of Economics, and many more whereas the South Campus is the home to colleges like Sri Venkateswara College, Jesus and Mary college, and SP Jain Centre for Management Studies, etc.

Click here for more Education News
Education News DU cutoff Miranda House
