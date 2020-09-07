Image credit: Wikimedia Commons Delhi University Admission: Miranda House Cut Off 2020

Among the affiliated colleges of Delhi University, Miranda House is one of the oldest constituent colleges of Delhi University which offers admission to only women candidates. Miranda House cutoff, which is determined by the college, will be based on a few factors. Miranda House cut off marks or DU cut off marks are derived based on the calculation of “best of four” marks of the candidates in Class 12.

The cut off varies as per the programme chosen by the candidate or the category one belongs to. Here are the factors responsible for influencing the Miranda House cut off:

Factors that determine Miranda House Cut off

Total number of seats in each course Total number of applications Best of four subjects Previous years’ cutoff trends

Miranda House Cut off Trends (Arts, Science, and Commerce)

Let’s take a glance at the trend of cut off marks for the previous years at Miranda House for various undergraduate programmes (Arts, Science and Commerce).

Miranda House Cutoff - Previous Year (BA Hons)

Courses Gen SC ST OBC EWS B.A Hons. Economics 94.5 90.25 86 94.5 96.25 B.A Hons. English 97.5 90.25 92.5 93.25 93.75 B.A Hons. Geography 96.5 93.25 92.75 93.5 97 B.A Hons. Philosophy 89.5 87.5 88.75 88.75 94.5 B.A Hons. Political Science 98 94 94 96 95.75 B.A Hons. History 97 93.75 94.25 95 95.75





Miranda House Cutoff- Previous Year (BSc Hons)

Courses Gen SC ST OBC EWS B.Sc Hons. Botany 94.33 87 83.66 91.33 92.66 B.Sc Hons. Chemistry 96 87 83 95 94 B.Sc Hons. Physics 96.33 90 86 95 94.67 B.Sc Hons. Mathematics 96.5 90.5 90 95.25 95.75 B.Sc Hons. Zoology 96 88 84.66 92.67 95.33





Miranda House Cutoff - Previous Year (BA Programme)

Courses Gen SC ST OBC EWS English - Sociology 97 92.5 91.25 94 96 Economics - English 97 92.5 93 95.5 96 Economics - Geography 97 92.5 93 95.5 96 History - Economics 97 92.5 93 95.5 96 History - English 97 92.5 93 95.5 96 Political Science - Economics 97 92.5 93 95.5 96 Political Science - English 97 92.5 93 95.5 96





University of Delhi, or DU, is one of the top-ranked central universities in India. There are 90 colleges affiliated with the university. In 2019, Delhi University has been ranked at 1st position among the top 25 central universities and 8th among top 100 universities. DU offers undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil. and Ph.D. programmes in a variety of disciplines. DU admission for all the degree programs is conducted separately.

Delhi University has two main campuses- one in North Delhi campus and another in South Delhi campus. The campus at North Delhi is the home to prestigious institutions such as Miranda House, Hindu College, Kirori Mal College, St. Stephen’s College, and Delhi School of Economics, and many more whereas the South Campus is the home to colleges like Sri Venkateswara College, Jesus and Mary college, and SP Jain Centre for Management Studies, etc.