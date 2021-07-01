DU Admissions: Hindu College's 1st Cut-Off Marks For Different Courses From Last Year

DU Hindu College's 1st cut-off marks from last year

The University of Delhi, commonly known as DU, will likely start the application process for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes from July 15. Like last year, the application will be conducted online amid the ongoing Covid pandemic. Hindu College, one of the affiliated colleges of the university, like all other DU affiliated colleges, every year, announces cut-off marks for students seeking admission to various UG programmes.

Alert: Apply to top Private Universities. Click here

The cut-off marks of Hindu College are the minimum percentage of marks that are required to be scored by the students in their Class 12 board exams for admission programmes in the college.

Hindu College: Opening Cut-Offs From Last Year

Programmes Cut-Off Marks In Per Cent BA (Hons) Economics 99.25 English 98.5 Hindi 92 History 98.75 Philosophy 97 Political Science 99.5 Sociology 98.75 BCom (Hons) 99.25 BSc (Hons) Botany 97 Chemistry 98.33 Mathematics 99 Physics 99.33 Statistics 99.25 Zoology 97.33

The Class 12th board exams across several boards being cancelled this year and the boards determining their own system of evaluation, the DU UG admission process might also see a change. The university is also considering ways to hold the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) to admit students to the UG programmes.

"The admissions will be merit-based. The various boards are going to give us some marks. Then there is the CUCET exam for which we had already sent a proposal. The ministry has to take a call on whether it has to implement it or not and it will depend on the assessment of the COVID situation," university’s acting Vice Chancellor Professor PC Joshi told PTI earlier.

Professor Joshi said there are two possibilities – either the CUCET will be held or it will not be conducted. "If it is held we will take it as merit. If CUCET does not happen this year like the board exams, we will take the board exam evaluation. The various boards will definitely choose some mature method of evaluation. On the basis of those, we will prepare our merit list accordingly," Professor Joshi added.