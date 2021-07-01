  • Home
  • Education
  • DU Admissions: Hindu College's 1st Cut-Off Marks For Different Courses From Last Year

DU Admissions: Hindu College's 1st Cut-Off Marks For Different Courses From Last Year

Hindu College, one of the affiliated colleges of the university, like all other DU affiliated colleges, every year, announces cut-off marks for students seeking admission to various UG programmes.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 1, 2021 5:31 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Two Delhi University Students Win EY Scholarship 2021
LSR College Student Wins Prestigious Diana Award
DU Lists NEP, Vidya Vistar Scheme, Other Initiatives In Annual Report Card
Covid Forced DU To Hold Online Exams, Give Digital Degrees
Founders Day: DU To Felicitate 8 Alumni Including Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri
Covid Care Centres, Oxygen Plant Part Of DU's Preparation For Possible Third Wave
DU Admissions: Hindu College's 1st Cut-Off Marks For Different Courses From Last Year
DU Hindu College's 1st cut-off marks from last year
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi, commonly known as DU, will likely start the application process for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes from July 15. Like last year, the application will be conducted online amid the ongoing Covid pandemic. Hindu College, one of the affiliated colleges of the university, like all other DU affiliated colleges, every year, announces cut-off marks for students seeking admission to various UG programmes.

Alert: Apply to top Private Universities. Click here 

The cut-off marks of Hindu College are the minimum percentage of marks that are required to be scored by the students in their Class 12 board exams for admission programmes in the college.

Hindu College: Opening Cut-Offs From Last Year

Programmes

Cut-Off Marks In Per Cent

BA (Hons)

Economics

99.25

English

98.5

Hindi

92

History

98.75

Philosophy

97

Political Science

99.5

Sociology

98.75

BCom (Hons)

99.25

BSc (Hons)

Botany

97

Chemistry

98.33

Mathematics

99

Physics

99.33

Statistics

99.25

Zoology

97.33

The Class 12th board exams across several boards being cancelled this year and the boards determining their own system of evaluation, the DU UG admission process might also see a change. The university is also considering ways to hold the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) to admit students to the UG programmes.

"The admissions will be merit-based. The various boards are going to give us some marks. Then there is the CUCET exam for which we had already sent a proposal. The ministry has to take a call on whether it has to implement it or not and it will depend on the assessment of the COVID situation," university’s acting Vice Chancellor Professor PC Joshi told PTI earlier.

Professor Joshi said there are two possibilities – either the CUCET will be held or it will not be conducted. "If it is held we will take it as merit. If CUCET does not happen this year like the board exams, we will take the board exam evaluation. The various boards will definitely choose some mature method of evaluation. On the basis of those, we will prepare our merit list accordingly," Professor Joshi added.

Click here for more Education News
DU cut-off list Delhi University Cut-off
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Manish Sisodia Lays Foundation Stone Of Innovative Auditorium At IP University
Manish Sisodia Lays Foundation Stone Of Innovative Auditorium At IP University
Vaccinate All College Students By July 7: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister To VCs
Vaccinate All College Students By July 7: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister To VCs
School Reopening: These States Have Resumed Classes In Online Mode From Today
School Reopening: These States Have Resumed Classes In Online Mode From Today
Global Water And Climate Adaptation Centre Launched At IIT Madras
Global Water And Climate Adaptation Centre Launched At IIT Madras
Amrita School Of Biotechnology, University Of Arizona To Offer Dual Degree Programme In Life Sciences
Amrita School Of Biotechnology, University Of Arizona To Offer Dual Degree Programme In Life Sciences
.......................... Advertisement ..........................