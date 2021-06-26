Delhi University First List Cut-Off Marks For Arts, Commerce From Last Year

DU cut-off marks in BA (Hons) and BCom (Hons) from last year

The University of Delhi (DU) is expected to start the application process for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes from mid-July. The DU application process will be held online this year as well due to the ongoing Covid crisis.

The colleges affiliated with DU, every year, announce cut-off marks for students seeking admission to various UG programmes. The DU cut-off marks are the minimum percentage of marks that is required to be scored by the applicants in the Class 12 board exams for securing a seat in the university. Students meeting the DU cut-off apply to the respective colleges.

While at Hindu College and Hansraj College, last year, the opening DU cut-off marks for BA (Hons) Economics and BCom (Hons) course was 99.25, the opening cut-off marks at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) for Commerce was 99.5 per cent and for admission to Economics, it was 99 per cent. It was 100 per cent for BA (Hons) Economics programme at Lady Shri Ram College (LSR).

Opening Cut-Off Marks From Last Year

Colleges Programmes Cut-Off In Per Cent Hansraj College BA Programme 94-97 BA (Hons) Economics 98.75 BA (Hons) English 98 BCom (Hons) 99.25 Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) BA (Hons) Economics 99 BCom (Hons) 99.5 Kirori Mal College BA (Hons) Economics 98.5 BCom (Hons) 98.75 Hindu College BA (Hons) Economics 99.25 BA (Hons) English 98.5 BCom (Hons) 99.25 Delhi College of Arts and Commerce BA (Hons) Economics 96.75 BA (Hons) English 95.50 BCom (Hons) 96.50 Miranda House BA (Hons) Economics 98.75 BA (Hons) English 99 Kamla Nehru College BA (Hons) Economics 96 BA (Hons) English 95 BCom (Hons) 96 Daulat Ram College BA (Hons) Economics 97 BA (Hons) English 97.5 Ramjas College Arts And Commerce BA (Hons) Economics 98.50 BA (Hons) English 97.50 BCom (Hons) 99

The Class 12th board exams across several boards being cancelled this year and the boards determining their own system of evaluation, the DU UG admission process might also see a change. The university might conduct the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) to admit students to the UG programmes or consider the pass percentage of 12th board exams.