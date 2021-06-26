Delhi University First List Cut-Off Marks For Arts, Commerce From Last Year
DU Admission 2021: The DU cut-off marks are the minimum percentage of marks that is required to be scored by the applicants in the Class 12 board exams for securing a seat in the university.
The University of Delhi (DU) is expected to start the application process for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes from mid-July. The DU application process will be held online this year as well due to the ongoing Covid crisis.
Students meeting the DU cut-off apply to the respective colleges.
While at Hindu College and Hansraj College, last year, the opening DU cut-off marks for BA (Hons) Economics and BCom (Hons) course was 99.25, the opening cut-off marks at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) for Commerce was 99.5 per cent and for admission to Economics, it was 99 per cent. It was 100 per cent for BA (Hons) Economics programme at Lady Shri Ram College (LSR).
Opening Cut-Off Marks From Last Year
Colleges
Programmes
Cut-Off In Per Cent
Hansraj College
BA Programme
94-97
BA (Hons) Economics
98.75
BA (Hons) English
98
BCom (Hons)
99.25
Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)
BA (Hons) Economics
99
BCom (Hons)
99.5
Kirori Mal College
BA (Hons) Economics
98.5
BCom (Hons)
98.75
Hindu College
BA (Hons) Economics
99.25
BA (Hons) English
98.5
BCom (Hons)
99.25
Delhi College of Arts and Commerce
BA (Hons) Economics
96.75
BA (Hons) English
95.50
BCom (Hons)
96.50
Miranda House
BA (Hons) Economics
98.75
BA (Hons) English
99
Kamla Nehru College
BA (Hons) Economics
96
BA (Hons) English
95
BCom (Hons)
96
Daulat Ram College
BA (Hons) Economics
97
BA (Hons) English
97.5
Ramjas College Arts And Commerce
BA (Hons) Economics
98.50
BA (Hons) English
97.50
BCom (Hons)
99
The Class 12th board exams across several boards being cancelled this year and the boards determining their own system of evaluation, the DU UG admission process might also see a change. The university might conduct the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) to admit students to the UG programmes or consider the pass percentage of 12th board exams.