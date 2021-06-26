  • Home
Delhi University First List Cut-Off Marks For Arts, Commerce From Last Year

DU Admission 2021: The DU cut-off marks are the minimum percentage of marks that is required to be scored by the applicants in the Class 12 board exams for securing a seat in the university.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 26, 2021 4:46 pm IST

DU cut-off marks in BA (Hons) and BCom (Hons) from last year
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) is expected to start the application process for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes from mid-July. The DU application process will be held online this year as well due to the ongoing Covid crisis.

The colleges affiliated with DU, every year, announce cut-off marks for students seeking admission to various UG programmes. The DU cut-off marks are the minimum percentage of marks that is required to be scored by the applicants in the Class 12 board exams for securing a seat in the university. Students meeting the DU cut-off apply to the respective colleges.

While at Hindu College and Hansraj College, last year, the opening DU cut-off marks for BA (Hons) Economics and BCom (Hons) course was 99.25, the opening cut-off marks at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) for Commerce was 99.5 per cent and for admission to Economics, it was 99 per cent. It was 100 per cent for BA (Hons) Economics programme at Lady Shri Ram College (LSR).

Opening Cut-Off Marks From Last Year

Colleges

Programmes

Cut-Off In Per Cent

Hansraj College

BA Programme

94-97

BA (Hons) Economics

98.75

BA (Hons) English

98

BCom (Hons)

99.25

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)

BA (Hons) Economics

99

BCom (Hons)

99.5

Kirori Mal College

BA (Hons) Economics

98.5

BCom (Hons)

98.75

Hindu College

BA (Hons) Economics

99.25

BA (Hons) English

98.5

BCom (Hons)

99.25

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce

BA (Hons) Economics

96.75

BA (Hons) English

95.50

BCom (Hons)

96.50

Miranda House

BA (Hons) Economics

98.75

BA (Hons) English

99

Kamla Nehru College

BA (Hons) Economics

96

BA (Hons) English

95

BCom (Hons)

96

Daulat Ram College

BA (Hons) Economics

97

BA (Hons) English

97.5

Ramjas College Arts And Commerce

BA (Hons) Economics

98.50

BA (Hons) English

97.50

BCom (Hons)

99

The Class 12th board exams across several boards being cancelled this year and the boards determining their own system of evaluation, the DU UG admission process might also see a change. The university might conduct the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) to admit students to the UG programmes or consider the pass percentage of 12th board exams.

