  • Home
  • Education
  • DU Admission Begins Soon; Science Closing Cut-Offs From Last Year

DU Admission Begins Soon; Science Closing Cut-Offs From Last Year

DU Admission 2021: Every year, the colleges affiliated to DU declare cut-offs for various programmes and candidates meeting the cut-off apply to the respective colleges. The DU cut-off marks are the percentage marks obtained by the students in the Class 12th board exams.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 12, 2021 4:05 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

DUTA Seeks Setting Up Of Oxygen Plant To Prepare For Possible Third Covid Wave
DU Extends Term Of Governing Bodies Of 28 Colleges By Three Months
DU Asks Telegram To Discontinue Group Formed To Help Students In OBE Exam
Without Class 12 Board Exams, Here's How DU, JNU, Jamia Will Admit UG Students
DU Admission 2021 Begins From Mid-July; Here’s How Students Will Be Admitted
Around 35,000 Students Take Delhi University Open-Book Exams
DU Admission Begins Soon; Science Closing Cut-Offs From Last Year
DU cut-off marks of last year
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) is expected to begin the undergraduate (UG) admission process from July 15. The application process will be held online amid the Covid crisis. However, the DU UG admission process might change this year following the cancellation of Class 12th board exams across several boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The university might conduct the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) to admit students to the UG programmes or consider the pass percentage of 12th board exams.

Recommended:  Use DU College Predictor to Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage  CLICK HERE

Every year, the colleges affiliated to DU declare cut-offs for various programmes and candidates meeting the cut-off apply to the respective colleges. The DU cut-off marks are the percentage marks obtained by the students in the Class 12th board exams.

Last year, admission to Science courses at Ramjas College closed at 95.33 per cent for Zoology programmes. While Kirorimal college had closed the admissions for Physics and Botany programmes for unreserved category students at 93.33 per cent and 95.66 per cent respectively, Lady Sri Ram college closed the admission to Statistics programmes at 97 per cent last year.

Closing Cut-Offs From Last Year

Colleges

Programmes

Cut-Off

Kirorimal College

Physics

93.33 per cent

Botany

95.66 per cent

Statistics

96.50 per cent

Chemistry

95 per cent

Mathematics

96.50 per cent

Lady Shri Ram College for Women

Statistics

97 per cent

Mathematics

97.25 per cent

Hindu College

Chemistry

97 per cent

Zoology

96.33 per cent

Physics

99.33 per cent

Mathematics

97.75 per cent

Ramjas College

Physical Science with Computer Science

92.66 per cent

Mathematics

96 per cent

Physics

95.66 per cent

Chemistry

94.66 per cent

Zoology

95.33 per cent

DU officials, however, said that discussions will be held with the admission committee and the academic council of the university to finalise the process of admission to UG courses. On June 2, the acting Vice Chancellor PC Joshi said that Delhi University will adjust its admission process to the extraordinary situation without compromising on merit, and added that the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) can be a good method.

Click here for more Education News
DU cut-off DU Admission Process
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS PGECET 2021 Amit Card Delayed; How, Where To Download
TS PGECET 2021 Amit Card Delayed; How, Where To Download
IGNOU Admission 2021 For July Session Begins; Online Course Announced
IGNOU Admission 2021 For July Session Begins; Online Course Announced
IIM Calcutta Holds City Meet In Virtual Mode For New Batch Of Students
IIM Calcutta Holds City Meet In Virtual Mode For New Batch Of Students
IIT Bombay Announces Launch Of Its New Centre For Digital Health
IIT Bombay Announces Launch Of Its New Centre For Digital Health
AMU UG Application Process Begins, Check Documents Required
AMU UG Application Process Begins, Check Documents Required
.......................... Advertisement ..........................