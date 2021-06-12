DU Admission Begins Soon; Science Closing Cut-Offs From Last Year

DU cut-off marks of last year

The University of Delhi (DU) is expected to begin the undergraduate (UG) admission process from July 15. The application process will be held online amid the Covid crisis. However, the DU UG admission process might change this year following the cancellation of Class 12th board exams across several boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The university might conduct the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) to admit students to the UG programmes or consider the pass percentage of 12th board exams.

Every year, the colleges affiliated to DU declare cut-offs for various programmes and candidates meeting the cut-off apply to the respective colleges. The DU cut-off marks are the percentage marks obtained by the students in the Class 12th board exams.

Last year, admission to Science courses at Ramjas College closed at 95.33 per cent for Zoology programmes. While Kirorimal college had closed the admissions for Physics and Botany programmes for unreserved category students at 93.33 per cent and 95.66 per cent respectively, Lady Sri Ram college closed the admission to Statistics programmes at 97 per cent last year.

Closing Cut-Offs From Last Year

Colleges Programmes Cut-Off Kirorimal College Physics 93.33 per cent Botany 95.66 per cent Statistics 96.50 per cent Chemistry 95 per cent Mathematics 96.50 per cent Lady Shri Ram College for Women Statistics 97 per cent Mathematics 97.25 per cent Hindu College Chemistry 97 per cent Zoology 96.33 per cent Physics 99.33 per cent Mathematics 97.75 per cent Ramjas College Physical Science with Computer Science 92.66 per cent Mathematics 96 per cent Physics 95.66 per cent Chemistry 94.66 per cent Zoology 95.33 per cent

DU officials, however, said that discussions will be held with the admission committee and the academic council of the university to finalise the process of admission to UG courses. On June 2, the acting Vice Chancellor PC Joshi said that Delhi University will adjust its admission process to the extraordinary situation without compromising on merit, and added that the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) can be a good method.