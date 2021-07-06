UG Admissions At Delhi-Based Universities: Latest Updates

Here are the latest updates on UG admissions at Delhi-based universities (representational)

As most of the state and central boards will announce Class 12 results in July, universities have geared up for their undergraduate admissions. In Delhi, two universities – Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) and Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) – have already started their admissions process. Delhi University (DU) and Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) will begin their admissions in the next two weeks.

Alert: Apply to top Private Universities. Click here

Here are the latest updates on UG admissions at Delhi-based universities:

Delhi University (DU) Admission 2021-22

Delhi University’s admission process is likely to begin in the third week of July, according to official information. However, first, it will start registrations for entrance test-based and postgraduate courses. For merit-based admissions, which is held for most of its UG courses, registrations are likely to begin in the last week of July.

Rajeev Gupta, chairman, DU admissions, told PTI, "We might start the registration process (for admissions) by the third week of July. There are chances that we might start the registration process for the nine entrance-based courses and postgraduate courses by that time in the first phase and then the registration process for the merit-based courses. The gap between the two phases won't be more than a week or 10 days."

IP University Admission 2021-22

IP University has started the registration process for both entrance-based and merit-based admissions. Students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and diploma programmes at IP University can apply online at ipu.ac.in by July 15. IPU CET 2021 will be conducted online for 150 minutes. The question paper will contain a total of 150 questions, for a maximum of 600 marks.

AUD Admission 2021-22

Ambedkar University on July 5 launched the 2021-22 admission brochure and said registrations for the undergraduate admission process will begin on July 12. Registrations for PG programmes will begin in the last week of July, AUD said.

The university has launched six new programmes – BA Hindi, Masters of Public Health, M Voc Tourism and Hospitality Management, MA in Archaeology and Heritage Management (MAHM), MA in Conservation, Preservation and Heritage Management (MCPHM), Integrated MA-PhD (IPHD) in Human Ecology.

Delhi Skill University Admission 2021-22

DSEU on July 6 started registrations for admission to degree and diploma courses. The last date to apply for diploma courses is July 27 and for degree courses, the deadline is August 10. Students can visit the official website, dseuonline.in, for admission forms and other information. This will be the inaugural betch of the university. The intake capacity for this year will be 6,000