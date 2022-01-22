Delhi University's Draft Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 Draws Mixed Reactions From Teachers

Image credit: PTI/ FILE The candidates can send their feedback till January 31

The University of Delhi on Friday released a draft Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 (UGCF-2022) formulated in accordance with the National Education Policy and sought feedback from stakeholders. The draft Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF 2022) was criticised by a section of teachers as it was not discussed in the Academic Council meeting of the university.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

The Draft UGCF has been uploaded on the website of the university and a link for submitting feedback through a Google form will remain active till January 31, the university said in a statement. “The Draft UGCF is being circulated among the stakeholders as well as placed on the website of the University (www.du.ac.in) for the purpose of seeking views from all the stakeholders with special reference to students, parents, academicians, recruiters among others, through a Google Form," it said.

DU Draft UGCF 2022: Here's How Teachers' Reacted

Rudrashish Chakraborty, Associate Professor, Department of English, Kirori Mal College said that that the prposed under graduate (UG) programme in the given document is a major dilution of academic rigour and quality owing to the reduced number of credits of courses , both individually and in aggregate. "No college in the University of Delhi has the required wherewithal and the infrastructural facilities in place to accommodate students in the fourth year. No funds have been sanctioned to colleges till date to augment their existing resources for the fourth year," the professor said.

The professor also criticised the proposed 4 year UG programme, which according to him is another attempt to defer the permanent appointments of teachers. "The number of adhoc faculty in University of Delhi across disciplines increased from 10 per cent in 2010-11 to 50 per cent in 2020-21. This happened only because the University administration did not ensure permanent appointments of teachers against the substantive vacancies on the grounds of perpetually unstable and fluctuating workload owing to the non-stop academic restructuring mentioned above," he said. The structure needs to be junked along with the NEP, he added.

Abha Dev Habib, Associate Professor, Miranda House said that the Executive Council approved a framework with 196 credits on August 31 amidst dissents. "In December, the University circulated to colleges and Departments two more draft FYUP frameworks - of 184 and 164 credits. This is the fourth model. While the UGC seems to bringing guidelines for a FYUP of 160 credits. This shows that the very idea of a single structure leading to multiple types of certifications is so flawed that meaningful FYUP is not possible," the Professor said.

Mithuraaj Dhusiya, Member, Academic Council said that this is the 4th such template floated by DU within this last year, in order to introduce NEP with effect from academic year 2022-23. "Each draft has varied wildly on fundamentals such as course structure. Cosmetic changes cannot hide the impending job loss. This particular draft has not even been discussed in Academic Council," the Academic Council member said.

- With PTI Inputs