  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University Discusses Implementation Of HECI

Delhi University Discusses Implementation Of HECI

The Delhi University held a consultative meeting to discuss the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) led by Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 1, 2021 10:43 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

University Of Allahabad Online Exams From April 3; Details On Admit Card, Mock Test
Delhi Technological University Vice-Chancellor Reappointed For Second Term
Co Founder Of CUREFIT, Virginia Tech Professor Among IIT Guwahati Alumni Awards Winners
Ministry Of Education To Streamline Ways To Reduce Compliance Burden On Higher Education Sector
BHU To Hold Research Entrance Test Tomorrow
IGNOU Extends Last Date For January 2021 Admission To April 15
Delhi University Discusses Implementation Of HECI
Delhi University discusses implementation of HECI
New Delhi:

The Delhi University held a consultative meeting to discuss the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) led by Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi.

The Director of Institute of Life long Learning Prof Pankaj Arora will be coordinating the academic, research and administrative units of the University. A core committee has been formed to collect observations, concerns and suggestions from stakeholders.

The Delhi University colleges have been divided into five clusters and one college within each cluster has been given the responsibility to hold meetings with other colleges.

Further deans and directors of the DU colleges have been asked to to hold regular meetings with the faculty members. They have also been asked to give their feedback and suggestions about the implementation of HECI.

Office of the Registrar of University has to collect observations and suggestions from various joint registrars.

Earlier the cluster coordinators, deans and directors had conducted meetings to discuss the commission.

The outcome of the meetings will be discussed on April 6.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi University Colleges
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Anna University Declares Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) Result
Anna University Declares Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) Result
Educational Institutions In Himachal Pradesh To Remain Closed Till Mid-April Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases
Educational Institutions In Himachal Pradesh To Remain Closed Till Mid-April Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases
Delhi Government Sets Up Committee To Prepare Blueprint For Virtual School
Delhi Government Sets Up Committee To Prepare Blueprint For Virtual School
Delhi Schools Will Not Hold Physical Classes : Government
Delhi Schools Will Not Hold Physical Classes : Government
Education Minister Launches Online Portal To Seek Advice On New Teachers' Programmes
Education Minister Launches Online Portal To Seek Advice On New Teachers' Programmes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................