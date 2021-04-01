Delhi University discusses implementation of HECI

The Delhi University held a consultative meeting to discuss the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) led by Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi.

The Director of Institute of Life long Learning Prof Pankaj Arora will be coordinating the academic, research and administrative units of the University. A core committee has been formed to collect observations, concerns and suggestions from stakeholders.

The Delhi University colleges have been divided into five clusters and one college within each cluster has been given the responsibility to hold meetings with other colleges.

Further deans and directors of the DU colleges have been asked to to hold regular meetings with the faculty members. They have also been asked to give their feedback and suggestions about the implementation of HECI.

Office of the Registrar of University has to collect observations and suggestions from various joint registrars.

Earlier the cluster coordinators, deans and directors had conducted meetings to discuss the commission.

The outcome of the meetings will be discussed on April 6.